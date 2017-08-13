I’ll be in New York next week for the 10th annual Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament. If you’re going to be in attendance, come say hi to me. If not, tickets are sold out, but you can still order the set of puzzles for solving at home. Just click on that link above and you’ll be in business.

Today’s puzzle features a meta. I received some mixed reports from test-solvers about how difficult it might be, but I hope you were able to crack it regardless.

Solution to Aug. 13, 2017, crossword, “Unnecessary Roughness”

The meta prompt reads: “What adjective is hinted at by this puzzle?” That’s a little broad, but hopefully it’s clear which answers are part of the theme. You can identify them by their long-winded clues:

25A: [Educational setting whose workers may have earned master’s degrees in education] is GRADE SCHOOL.

27A: [Genetic unit that you learn about in a biology class] is X-CHROMOSOME. Be careful of the crossing 1D: [One born before a millennial] is GEN XER, but it could be tempting to put in GEN YER if you didn’t know that millennials and Generation Y refer to the same people, and Y-CHROMOSOME could fit its clue as well.

45A: [Phrase uttered while pointing to an area where a person is supposed to stand] is “RIGHT THERE.”

49A: [Appellation associated with a logo and often heard in radio announcements] is BRAND NAME.

68A: [Put on a confusing or maybe even a completely wrong path] is LEAD ASTRAY.

70A: [Cut ties gradually, as with a close friend or a family member] is GROWN APART.

92A: [Light hair color that one may choose as a hair dye at the salon] is ASH BLONDE.

95A: [Long jumper who represented America during the 1984 Olympics in Los Angeles] is CAROL LEWIS.

115A: [Political coalition that often draws support from liberal constituents and trade unions] is LABOUR PARTY.

118A: [Mangled, as a soda can or a piece of paper] is SCRUNCHED UP.

Seems like a ton of superfluous info, and it is, but look again at CAROL LEWIS. She may not be the most familiar athlete out there, but her name is awfully close to that of another famous American long jumper who competed at the 1984 Olympics: CARL LEWIS. In fact, they’re brother and sister.

I figured that CAROL LEWIS or X-CHROMOSOME might be the most common inroads to understanding the meta. The key is that each of those 10 answers contains a letter that can be deleted, and the clue will still work:

GRAD E SCHOOL –> GRAD SCHOOL

SCHOOL –> GRAD SCHOOL X -CHROMOSOME –> CHROMOSOME

-CHROMOSOME –> CHROMOSOME RIGHT T HERE –> RIGHT HERE

HERE –> RIGHT HERE B R AND NAME –> BAND NAME

AND NAME –> BAND NAME LE A D ASTRAY –> LED ASTRAY

D ASTRAY –> LED ASTRAY GROW N APART –> GROW APART. Like for LEAD ASTRAY above, it’s unclear whether the clue is written in past or present tense, since “put” and “cut” can represent both.

APART –> GROW APART. Like for LEAD ASTRAY above, it’s unclear whether the clue is written in past or present tense, since “put” and “cut” can represent both. ASH BLOND E –> ASH BLOND. The former spelling is used for a woman’s hair, whereas the latter is for men.

–> ASH BLOND. The former spelling is used for a woman’s hair, whereas the latter is for men. CAR O L LEWIS –> CARL LEWIS

L LEWIS –> CARL LEWIS LABO U R PARTY –> LABOR PARTY. The clue doesn’t specify whether it’s talking about British politics (with the U in Labour) or American politics (which can drop the U).

R PARTY –> LABOR PARTY. The clue doesn’t specify whether it’s talking about British politics (with the U in Labour) or American politics (which can drop the U). SCRUNCHED UP –> CRUNCHED UP

The superfluous letters, in order, spell out EXTRANEOUS, which is our answer. It’s possible that it may have been an initial guess of yours once you saw that the title referred to things being unnecessary, rather than football or football penalties.

One answer that I liked but had to leave out was ISAIAH THOMAS, a star NBA point guard who could conceivably get a similar clue as NBA Hall of Fame point guard ISIAH THOMAS (without the first A). But then that would mean I’d need a matching 12-letter answer that could drop an N, and the only one I found was another celebrity pairing: baseball player EVAN LONGORIA and actress EVA LONGORIA. Those two aren’t related and seem to have little in common except their last name, so I worried that I’d have to torture the clue for that pair well beyond normal, even for a puzzle whose clues were meant to be stuffed full of unnecessary wording. No doubt I missed some other “extraneous N” answers.

A few other answers and clues:

38A: [National defense figure, say?] is a RELIEVER. For you Nats fans out there.

98A: [“Super Duper ___” (old cartoon featuring big wrestling heroes)] is SUMOS. Even before clueing, this was my least favorite answer in the grid by a good margin, since it’s rare that people pluralize “sumo” like that. A test-solver found this show, and that was quite fortunate for me. It may not be ideal to refer to an outdated cartoon that didn’t last long on the air, but I thought it’d be at least a fresh angle on well-worn SUMOS clues.

29D: [Rock group with the 2015 album “Drones”] is MUSE. I dig their stuff. I saw them perform live at the Firefly Music Festival in June along with many other bands.

Cluing echo at 69D: [Woodshop cutter], which is SAW, and the punny 109A: [Woodshop cutters, say?], which is TRUANTS. Woodshop was one of my favorite classes in middle school, so I can’t relate to the clue; I would never have skipped that.

82D: [Sonata player, e.g.?] is a CAR STEREO, found in a Hyundai Sonata. My wife came up with this clue, and it’s my favorite one this week.

87D: [Pokemon that eventually evolves into Alakazam] is ABRA. I never played Pokemon Go, but this species goes from Abra to Kadabra and finally to Alakazam. It’s a convenient way to clue that word, at least as an alternative to something like [Lead-in to “cadabra"].

If you were starting to get winded from the recent run of tough puzzles, fear not. The next two puzzles should be on the easier side. See you then!