There’s a new indie puzzle on the scene — Chris Adams has a new website up at arctan(x)words. He’s planning maybe two or three new puzzles per month. There’s some solid stuff there, so be a good sport and check it out, will ya?

Speaking of sports …

Solution to Aug. 20, 2017, crossword, “Wild World of Sports”

Nine phrases have been redefined as though they were sports and clued in a wacky way:

23A: [German car designer’s sport?] is VOLKSWAGEN GOLF . Careful on this one; it’s easy to mistake the spelling as “Volkswagon” and then mistake the crossing ARES at 7D: [God of war who loved the goddess of love] as EROS instead.

39A: [ENT's sport?] is TONSIL HOCKEY .

57A: [Actor's sport?] is STAGE CREW .

68A: [Atomic physicist's sport?] is NUCLEAR FOOTBALL .

83A: [Senator Rubio's sport?] is MARCO POLO .

98A: [Singer Donna's sport?] is SUMMER SQUASH .

117A: [TV executive's sport?] is CHANNEL SURFING .

16D: [Comedian's sport?] is LAUGH TRACK .

74D: [Local reporter's sport?] is BEAT BOXING.

While I was vacationing in Montreal, I lamented to my wife that I didn’t think I’d be able to come up with enough sports to make this theme work for a 21 x 21 puzzle — at the time, I had only NUCLEAR FOOTBALL and VOLKSWAGEN GOLF written down on my list. I said that I didn’t think “hockey” was going to yield anything. Within 10 seconds, she came up with TONSIL HOCKEY right out of the blue. This is as good a reminder as any that I wouldn’t get anywhere without her.

Some other answers and clues:

1A: [Black Lives Matter activist Mckesson] is DERAY Mckesson. He ran unsuccessfully for mayor of Baltimore a few years ago. My friend Nadia Rawls recently interviewed him about the events in Charlottesville

44A: [Instruments used by the smiths?] is ANVILS . Just an excuse to link to the Smiths.

. Just an excuse to link to the Smiths. 89A: [The Eagles or Finch, e.g.] is BAND, while the crossing 89D: [Eagle or finch, e.g.] is BIRD . As I found out, there are only a handful of well-known bands named after birds, which made cluing this pair much harder than I had thought.

6D: [OutKast rapper] is BIG BOI . Just an excuse to link to OutKast (warning: some strong language).

15D: [Farm creature that's edible to humans, surprisingly] is ANT . You know how I learned this? My wife had some ice cream in Montreal literally covered in fried ants. Sounds gross, I know, but there are supposedly some nutritional and environmental benefits to eating them.

55D: [One of many tiled designs at the Magic Gardens in Philadelphia] is MOSAIC . I've visited this before and I recommend you do the same if you're in the Philly area.

70D: [Challenging H.S. subj. involving stoichiometry] is A.P. CHEM . I'm aware that ANTHEM could have fit in this space with some minor tweaking, but I thought maybe this could be a decent addition to crossword constructors' word lists. I'm playing the long game here, you see.

72D: [Italian mountain that's spelled in Vietnamese?] is ETNA , literally spelled in Vi etna mese. I did this joke once before.

99D: [Left wing or right wing constituents?] is QUILLS. Because bird humor is how I roll.

See you next week!