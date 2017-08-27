The tenth Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament, held last week, was (as always) a blast. The puzzles were great, the after-party pizza was good, and friend-of-the-show Andy Kravis took home the crown in the Express Division. I came in 15th place among all individual solvers. Not too shabby, I think. Speaking of which, you still have a chance to purchase the set of tournament puzzles for solving at home, but they’re only available until September 3. Get ’em now while they’re hot.

Solution to August 27, 2017 crossword, “Escape Artists”

There are two parts to this theme, one meta and one not. Let’s start with the “not.” Six answers have circled letters, each representing a band, with the parenthetical words in each theme clue representing a famous song by that band. Using the revealer clue at 122A, each band (marked in red below) is sitting on top of the letter string R-U-N in six other entries:

22A: [Rats (“Schism")] is S TOOL PIGEON .

. TOOL is above T RUN DLE at 26A: [Unhurriedly move (along)].

is above at 26A: [Unhurriedly move (along)]. 34A: [Purple-colored coleslaw ingredient, despite its name (“Dancing Queen")] is RED C ABBA GE .

. ABBA is above P RUN ED at 41A: [Eliminated the excess from, as topiarists do].

is above at 41A: [Eliminated the excess from, as topiarists do]. 59A: [Robbie ___, alter ego of Ghost Rider (“Roundabout")] is RE YES .

. YES is above D RUN K DIAL at 26A: [Try to contact after tanking up?].

is above at 26A: [Try to contact after tanking up?]. 75A: [Hit 1987 song by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam (“Africa")] is HEAD TO TO E .

. TOTO is above RUN TS at 83A: [Ones with bigger puppy siblings, say].

is above at 83A: [Ones with bigger puppy siblings, say]. 101A: [Libyan expanse (“Take On Me")] is S AHA RA .

. A-HA is above M R. UN IVERSE at 101A: [Muscleman’s title].

is above at 101A: [Muscleman’s title]. 117A: [Extensive campaign (“Smooth Operator")] is CRU SADE .

. And the revealer, 122A: [Smash hit by Wings, or a feature found six times in this puzzle] is BAND ON THE RUN , which sits right below SADE .

But there’s a bonus meta as well. The note at the top of the puzzle reads: “The first letters of 12 clues in this puzzle spell out the name of a noted Escape artist.” Well, there are six thematic pairs of answers containing either a circled band name or the word RUN, so how about we look at the first letters of those 12 clues?

22A: [ R ats (“Schism")]

ats (“Schism")] 26A: [ U nhurriedly move (along)]

nhurriedly move (along)] 34A: [ P urple-colored coleslaw ingredient, despite its name (“Dancing Queen")]

urple-colored coleslaw ingredient, despite its name (“Dancing Queen")] 41A: [ E liminated the excess from, as topiarists do]

liminated the excess from, as topiarists do] 59A: [ R obbie ___, alter ego of Ghost Rider (“Roundabout")]

obbie ___, alter ego of Ghost Rider (“Roundabout")] 26A: [ T ry to contact after tanking up?]

ry to contact after tanking up?] 75A: [ H it 1987 song by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam (“Africa")]

it 1987 song by Lisa Lisa and Cult Jam (“Africa")] 83A: [ O nes with bigger puppy siblings, say]

nes with bigger puppy siblings, say] 101A: [ L ibyan expanse (“Take On Me")]

ibyan expanse (“Take On Me")] 101A: [ M uscleman’s title]

uscleman’s title] 117A: [ E xtensive campaign (“Smooth Operator")]

xtensive campaign (“Smooth Operator")] 122A: [ S mash hit by Wings, or a feature found six times in this puzzle]

The first letters spell out RUPERT HOLMES. Never heard of him? A quick Google reveals that he wrote “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” so he’s our Escape artist.

I’ll skip over the other answers and clues this week, but I’ll give you a chance to play a little game which I presented on Twitter last night. I had a different working title for this puzzle which was awful. Like, Razzie-level awful. See if you can guess it, using these clues:

It’s five words long. Change one letter of an ’80s song title and get a (terrible) pun on that song title. The ’80s song was on Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Songs of All Time list from from 2004. I can’t tell you the genre of the ’80s song because it’s part of the puzzle title. The puzzle title is related to escaping, in some way.

If you give up, the answer is here.

See you next week!