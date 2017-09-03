Reminder that today is the last day to purchase the set of tournament puzzles from Lollapuzzoola, so get ’em now while you still have the chance.

Solution to September 3, 2017 crossword, “Initial Impressions”

Today’s puzzle is the three-initial sister puzzle of “Capital Gains” from last January. Ten familiar phrases turn three-letter words into initialisms:

23A: [Composer George, as a member of a European militant group?] is I.R.A. GERSHWIN . I could have gone with a reference to Ira Gershwin here, but I decided to make the answer different from its clue.

. I could have gone with a reference to Ira Gershwin here, but I decided to make the answer different from its clue. 25A: [Old communications giant that employed extended family members?] is COUSIN I.T.T.

47A: [“You must give that to the U.N.’s disease-tracking agency”?] is “ W.H.O. NEEDS IT .”

.” 50A: [“Mad Men” star Jon, when he portrays a lost soldier?] is M.I.A. HAMM . Like with 23A, I wanted the clue to be different from the soccer player Mia Hamm.

. Like with 23A, I wanted the clue to be different from the soccer player Mia Hamm. 69A: [Doped-up pitcher’s stat?] is STEROID E.R.A. I was tickled that this one refers to baseball both with and without the initialism.

I was tickled that this one refers to baseball both with and without the initialism. 72A: [Comment one might make if MGM drops its cinematic lion intro?] is “ R.I.P. ROARING .”

.” 91A: [Response to “Is there a network that airs a Hip Hop Awards show?”] is “ SURE, B.E.T .”

.” 93A: [Forgiving exam for high school seniors?] is A.C.T. OF MERCY .

. 118A: [Person choosing teams for an annual college basketball event?] is N.I.T. PICKER .

. 121A: [Dirigible that uses energy-efficient bulbs?] is L.E.D. ZEPPELIN. This last answer actually comes from an old New York Sun puzzle by Tony Orbach and Patrick Blindauer, though I’ve given it a new clue. I thought it was far better than any other answer I could find, so I felt it would be a shame to leave it out. Thankfully, they both gave me their permission to reuse it.

Besides Tony and Patrick, a few other crossword constructors deserve some mention here because they have written similar themes. Ben Tausig wrote a puzzle for Ink Well in September 2011 with answers like W.H.O. WANTS CANDY and S.A.T. IN JUDGMENT. Tom McCoy had a New York Times puzzle in July 2016 with answers like DISAPPEARING A.C.T. and PICK ME U.P.S. There are only so many three-letter words that lend themselves well to a theme like this.

Some other answers and clues:

27A: [Game show featuring unsuspecting taxi passengers] is CASH CAB . This is off the air, but it’s scheduled to come back later this year.

. This is off the air, but it’s scheduled to come back later this year. 31A: [“Nations have their ___, just like individuals”: Joyce] is EGO . I like that quote a bunch, though I feel like it should be “egos” instead.

. I like that quote a bunch, though I feel like it should be “egos” instead. 87A: [Civic spaces?] is LOTS . The Honda Civic, that is.

. The Honda Civic, that is. 113A: [Org. supporting greater access to birth control] is NARAL . I was surprised to learn that this hasn’t been an answer in that many puzzles, given its friendly letter combo. Sure, it deals with a hot-button topic, but if NRA can be in puzzles all the time ….

. I was surprised to learn that this hasn’t been an answer in that many puzzles, given its friendly letter combo. Sure, it deals with a hot-button topic, but if NRA can be in puzzles all the time …. 16D: [Smoothie sellers] is JUICE BARS . I was a late-comer to smoothies, having my first one (I think) at a juice bar in Florida when I was in my mid-20s. I’m hooked now.

. I was a late-comer to smoothies, having my first one (I think) at a juice bar in Florida when I was in my mid-20s. I’m hooked now. 106D: [Something written for the small screen?] is APP . My favorite clue this week.

. My favorite clue this week. 116D: [It may have a retina display] is IPAD. I remember being excited that I hadn’t seen this clue before when I wrote the puzzle in mid-August …. and then I saw it in another crossword just last week. Alas, I’ve been scooped.

See you next week!