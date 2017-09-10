Very short blog post today, but here’s a fun 30-minute podcast from “The Allusionist” about last month’s Lollapuzzoola crossword tournament (Warning: It contains spoilers about some of the puzzles if you haven’t done them yet). Give it a listen.

Solution to September 10, 2017 crossword, “Named Names”

I took eight famous real and fictional people and transformed their first names into past participles to create wacky phrases about those people:

23A: [Actor with a buff physique?] is JACKED NICHOLSON .

. 35A: [Film director whose money was stolen?] is ROBBED REINER .

. 53A: [Famed martial artist, after he gets thrown out?] is CHUCKED NORRIS .

. 64A: [Stage character with a pale face?] is BLANCHED DUBOIS , based on the character from “A Streetcar Named Desire.”

72A: [Former NBC newsman, when he gets high?] is STONED PHILLIPS .

. 87A: [Former variety show host, when he gets tossed in the air?] is FLIPPED WILSON .

. 101A: [Gemini 12 astronaut, after he’s had a few beers?] is BUZZED ALDRIN .

. 116A: [Literary character who also has a buff physique?] is RIPPED VAN WINKLE.

Shout-out to Frank Longo who did a similar theme in the Premier Sunday Crossword in October 2014, with answers like MARKED TWAIN, PIERCED BROSNAN, ROCKED HUDSON, and WOLFED BLITZER.

See you next week!