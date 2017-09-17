Quick blog post today, featuring a familiar character we’ve seen in this space before.
Our intrepid cliche-less superhero returns with a trip to the zoo:
- 24A: [“___? It’s right there, on that big cat’s face”] is EYE OF THE TIGER.
- 31A: [“___ if one of my siblings adopts that baboon as their own child”] is I’LL BE A MONKEY’S UNCLE.
- 56A: [“___; we’ll meet again when I revisit the reptile pit”] is SEE YOU LATER, ALLIGATOR. He’s like a regular Dr. Doolittle, that Captain.
- 66A: [“___ happen when zookeepers frantically run after that bird”] is WILD GOOSE CHASES.
- 78A: [“___ takes up a lot of building space, as big pachyderms tend to do”] is THE ELEPHANT IN THE ROOM.
- 101A: [“___, and those mallards will be neatly aligned”] is GET YOUR DUCKS IN A ROW.
- 113A: [“___ is a bit of stock that big cat would purchase”] is THE LION’S SHARE.
Other answers and clues:
- 1A: [Portégé laptop maker] is TOSHIBA. I had a brief moment of panic when I looked at this clue again just now and thought it was supposed to be spelled “Protege.” But nope, this is right.
- 39A: [Service area?] is RETAIL. As in, the line of work a service worker might work in.
- 43A: [Like every character in the original “Grand Theft Auto” video game] is ADULT. Supposedly there are a couple of kids in the entire series of games, but none that your character can encounter on the street (for obvious reasons).
- 3D: [Derby-sporting comedian of old] is STAN LAUREL. When I was a kid my parents had a VHS tape of the old Laurel and Hardy comedy “Utopia.” I became a big fan of that film for some reason. Probably because of a crazy cat scene.
- 12D: [Possible response to one asking for a card] is GO FISH. An actual card player and not, say, a bouncer at a club. Speaking of cards ….
- 68D: [Diamond collection, maybe?] is a HAND.
Fair warning: Next week’s puzzle (on Sept. 24) is going to be a challenging one. The Oct. 1 puzzle will also be somewhat tougher than normal, but next week is the real toughie.