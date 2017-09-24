Lollapuzzoola co-director and friend-of-the-show Patrick Blindauer has just released a new Puzzlefest. That’s a collection of 10 crosswords, each containing a mini-meta of some kind that leads to a final, overall meta answer. This new Puzzlefest is Broadway-themed and costs $20.

Solution to September 24, 2017 crossword, “Commercial Breaks”

The hint to this puzzle reads: “If you get stuck on this challenging puzzle, taking a break may be a good idea.” What could that mean? Well, you may have noticed that several clues don’t appear to make sense. For instance, 23A: [“To begin …”] appears to be FIRST LADY. The crossing 6D: [Camera component] is LEANS and 7D: [___ wrestling] is MUDD.

MUDD would make sense if you delete one of the D’s. And that’s the key. You have to jump all the way to bottom of the grid to get the revealer at 125A: [What TiVo users may skip over … and what you must skip over to understand this puzzle’s theme], which is ADS. The letter string AD has been added to eight long Across answers, but they’re each clued as though the AD isn’t there. Skip over the AD letters in both directions, and the clues make sense:

23A: [“To begin …”] is FIRSTLY , though it looks like FIRST LADY. The crossing Down answers are LE( A )NS and MU( D )D .

, though it looks like FIRST LADY. The crossing Down answers are and . 25A: [Numbers game since 1992] is POWERBALL , though it looks like POWER BALLAD. The crossing Down answers are ER( A )SE and SE( D )ER .

, though it looks like POWER BALLAD. The crossing Down answers are and . 51A: [Gunsmith Henry whose namesake pistol is spelled with an extra R] is DERINGER , though it looks like DEAD RINGER. The crossing Down answers are G( A )PS and STOWE( D ) .

, though it looks like DEAD RINGER. The crossing Down answers are and . 53A: [Ranch, e.g.] is DRESSING , though it looks like ADDRESSING. The crossing Down answers are ( A )LOFT and E( D )DIE .

, though it looks like ADDRESSING. The crossing Down answers are and . 85A: [Military activities] is MISSIONS , though it looks like ADMISSIONS. The crossing Down answers are MO( A )N and UN( D )O .

, though it looks like ADMISSIONS. The crossing Down answers are and . 87A: [Type of friendship once seen on “Entourage”] is BROMANCE , though it looks like the Lady Gaga song “BAD ROMANCE.” The crossing Down answers are C( A )AN and SAR( D )IS .

, though it looks like the Lady Gaga song “BAD ROMANCE.” The crossing Down answers are and . 114A: [Mass communication figures?] is MINISTERS , though it looks like ADMINISTERS. The crossing Down answers are EM( A )IL and LE( D )TO .

, though it looks like ADMINISTERS. The crossing Down answers are and . 116A: [Breaks one’s word] is RENEGES, though it looks like RENEGADES. The crossing Down answers are ANGEL( A ) and AU( D )RA.

As I’ve done in previous puzzles, part of my goal was to create legitimate words both with and without the AD letters. Another goal — and this one really drove me crazy — was to avoid AD everywhere else (except in 125A). It’s such a short, common letter string, but I thought it’d be inelegant if AD showed up in consecutive squares but you didn’t thematically skip over it. Sure, there’s a backwards AD in EDAM (41D: [Cheese that’s made up?]), but I can live with that.

See you next week and — reminder — it will also be tougher than normal (but not as tough as this one, I think).