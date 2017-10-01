My man Brendan Emmett Quigley is quickly approaching his 1,000th puzzle on his website, and he’s running a contest for it. You pick the most absurd idea for a milestone puzzle, and the winner gets some swag of his. You have until . . . well, just the end of today! October 1 is the deadline. Get on it.

Solution to October 1, 2017 crossword, “Crash Test”

Time for a rebus puzzle! With a hint from the title and the theme clues, you’ll notice I crashed two car models together to make wacky phrases. The rebus squares all occur at the end of the first car and the start of the second:

22A: [Isolated community where Thor, the Hulk and Captain America live? (Dodge/Buick)] is AVENGE( R E ) NCLAVE. Dodge Avenger, Buick Enclave.

31A: [Outlaw who's adept at playing Beethoven piano pieces? (Hyundai/Jeep)] is SONAT( A R ) ENEGADE.

47A: [Get away from a Rhode Island resort city? (Ford/Chrysler)] is ESCAP( E N ) EWPORT.

63A: [Fearless puma? (Dodge/Mercury)] is INTREPI( D C ) OUGAR.

72A: [Tale of a mythical city? (Cadillac/Acura)] is ELDORAD( O L ) EGEND.

88A: [Plotting against a king? (Buick/Oldsmobile)] is REGA( L I ) NTRIGUE.

104A: [Deep understanding of the first Bible book? (Hyundai/Honda)] is GENESI( S I ) NSIGHT.

118A: [Person giving directions in D.C.'s public transit system? (Geo/Lincoln)] is METR( O N ) AVIGATOR.

And there’s a Note at the top of the puzzle: “When this puzzle is completed, an apt two-word phrase will be revealed.” Read those rebus squares in order, and you’ll see that it spells REAR-END COLLISION.

To be fair, I have seen the “combine two cars to make wacky phrases” conceit before. Don Gagliardo wrote a puzzle for the L.A. Times in January 2010 called “Hybrids,” with answers like CAVALIER OUTLOOK and GOLF ODYSSEY. Frank Longo’s Premier Sunday crossword from October of 2010 featured answers like FRONTIER EXPLORER and SUBURBAN ACCORD. There may be other examples as well. But I figured the REAR-END COLLISION kicker would be a neat feature to build on for this theme. My only regret is that I wish I could have found a good way to actually crash the letters of the car makes in the theme clues together. I fiddled around with them in Photoshop, but I don’t know if I could have made them readable in the print version with such a small font (plus, it wouldn’t have been possible at all in the electronic version).

Other answers and clues:

82A: [Dragon Ball of “Dragon Ball Z,” e.g.] is ORB . It can get awfully tiring looking for new ways to clue ORB, so I was happy to find this one.

112A: [Cellphone info collected by the NSA, per the Snowden documents] is METADATA. If that's a new term for you, metadata for a phone call could include information such as what time you called someone, what the duration of the call was, the location from which you called them, etc.

37D: [German imports that are not part of this puzzle's theme] is BMWS. I'm hoping it's not a flaw that I put these other cars in the grid when they don't contribute to the theme. I just couldn't find a good way to remove it without resorting to fill I considered worse.

46D: [Site of mall businesses] is FOO( D C ) OURT. I thought it was funny that the most lively answer crossing a rebus square had D.C. in it. I'm here to serve you folks.

See you next week! If today’s puzzle or last week’s puzzle gave you trouble, the next few should be on the easier side.