I write metapuzzles only sporadically — and today’s puzzle isn’t one of them — but if you like metas, here’s a periodic reminder to sign up for Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest. If you’re new to metas, his puzzles at the beginning of each month are the easiest ones. Matt just became a dad this week. That kid is going to become our Crossword Overlord some day. Congrats, Matt!

Solution to October 8, 2017 crossword, “Role Reversal”

Eight phrases contain eight famous movie roles spelled backward, with the actors who played them in the theme clues’ parentheses:

23A: [Baggy garment that bears the name of the rapper who wore them in his music videos (Gwyneth Paltrow)] is H AMME R PANTS . Gwyneth Paltrow played the Jane Austen character Emma. The answer itself refers to the rapper MC Hammer, in case you didn’t know.

25A: [Chef's vessels (Alan Rickman)] is SAUC E PANS . Alan Rickman played Snape in the Harry Potter movies.

40A: [Becky Hammon's basketball squad from 2007 to 2014 (Dustin Hoffman)] is SAN ANTONI O STAR S . Dustin Hoffman played Ratso Rizzo in "Midnight Cowboy." Semi-interesting thing that I learned: Ratso is the first name of a main character in a Best Picture-winning film, but if you change the middle letter of Ratso to a K and then reverse the name, you get Oskar — the first name of a main character from another Best Picture-winning film. Well, it was semi-interesting to me.

56A: [Subject of "The X-Files" (Tom Hardy)] is ALI EN AB DUCTION . Tom Hardy played the Batman villain Bane in "The Dark Knight Rises."

83A: [Compact car that debuted in 1990 (Carrie Fisher)] is HYUND AI EL ANTRA . Carrie Fisher played Princess Leia.

98A: [Queen's "Queen" of 1973, e.g. (Wesley Snipes)] is SELF-TITL ED ALB UM . Wesley Snipes played the half-human, half-vampire Blade.

116A: ["Stir It Up" singer (Sylvester Stallone)] is B OB MAR LEY . Sylvester Stallone played Rambo.

118A: [Manipulative tactic designed to force someone to question their own sanity (Ingrid Bergman)] is G ASLI GHTING. Ingrid Bergman played Ilsa in "Casablanca."

Some others I left out: Frodo is hiding backward in THEODOR FONTANE, a 19th-century German novelist. Amelie is hiding backward in JOHN HEILEMAN, an American political writer. My favorite might be SCOOBY DOO WHERE ARE YOU, which hides the “Toy Story” character Woody in reverse. I just didn’t know if it’d be right to call an animated character a “role” that an actor might play. Maybe it is? Oh well.

Other answers and clues:

93A: [Napoleon Dynamite’s uncle] is RICO . Hey, he’s hiding backward in VEL OCIR APTOR! Cool.

122A: [LGBT activist Windsor] is EDIE Windsor. She passed away not long before I wrote the clue. My little nod to her.

42D: [Bait and switch, e.g.] is NOUNS . I'm a sucker for misdirecting "e.g." clues when it comes to grammatical entries like NOUN and VERB.

55D: [Duty for a plant, maybe] is CARBON TAX . As in, a power plant. Note to Self: Another nine-letter answer that could work for the same clue is ESPIONAGE.

. As in, a power plant. Note to Self: Another nine-letter answer that could work for the same clue is ESPIONAGE. 101D: [Illinois city by the Mississippi] is MOLINE. It’s a few hours away from my hometown. I saw the Eagles play a reunion concert there in 2002.

See you next week!