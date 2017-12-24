Double-puzzle blog post today. Before getting to the Dec. 24 crossword, here’s a recap of last week’s “Places, Please” puzzle:

Solution to December 17, 2017 crossword, “Places, Please”

Five phrases in the grid hint at the position of a circled word in another answer, where the second word of the hinting phrase is a synonym of the circled word.

LEFT BEHIND is at 40A. “Behind” hints at the circled BUM, which is on the left side of BUM PER CROPS at 22A.

The curveball of the puzzle: CENTER / SQUARE is at 50D/52D. "Square" hints at the circled NERD, which is in the rebus square in the center of the grid. The circled NERD is found in WIE( NER D ) OGS at 65A and DIN( NER D ) ATE at 48D.

My only rule was that the circled words had to be completely different in context from the synonym hinting phrase. I didn’t want something like FRITTER AWAY at 64D when the “away” would be better concealed in FAYE DUNAWAY’s name.

Now, onto the Christmas Eve meta: “Tag Line.”

Solution to December 24, 2017 crossword, “Tag Line”

The instructions ask: “What four-word phrase is this puzzle’s ‘tag line’?” Let’s start with the five starred clues:

23A: [*"Capitalism: A Love Story” director] is MICHAEL MOORE.

43A: [*Connie Corleone’s portrayer] is TALIA SHIRE.

57A: [*"Addicted to Love” singer] is ROBERT PALMER.

86A: [*Device that supplies electricity outdoors] is SOLAR CHARGER.

102A: [*Inexperienced sort] is FIRST-TIMER.

Then there’s the meta hint clue at 126A: [Where one may find a gift (and a hint to this puzzle’s meta)], which is UNDER THE TREE. Look again at the starred clues’ answers, and you’ll see they’re all hiding a type of tree in their letters. Now, look at the letters directly beneath each tree:

MICHA EL M OORE hides ELM. The letters under ELM are HAP, hidden in SHAPIRO at 27A: [Travolta's role in "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story"].

FIR ST-TIMER hides FIR. The letters under FIR are YOU, hidden in YOUTH at 109A: [Inexperienced sort, maybe].

The letters under the trees spell out HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU. That’s a phrase you might find on a holiday gift tag — in other words, a “tag line.” So that’s our answer.

In a way, these two puzzles are fairly similar. The positions of key words in the two puzzles matter a great deal, and they each feature an extra word or phrase that’s innocently hiding in the grid until you uncover them (the central rebus NERD of the first puzzle, and the meta answer of the second). Just like in “Places, Please,” I also sought to conceal each segment of HAPPY HOLIDAYS TO YOU in words that are completely different in context. YOU is hiding in YOUTH, and the -OLID- of HOLIDAYS is hiding in SOLID; but YOU isn’t etymologically related to YOUTH, and HOLIDAYS and SOLID don’t have anything in common except they share the same four-letter string. The difference between the two puzzles is that in “Places, Please,” I left you circles in the grid as a guide, but in “Tag Line” you had to find the un-circled trees and the letters beneath them yourself. It can be a thin line between meta and non-meta puzzle.

There’s one other clue from “Tag Line” I wanted to highlight: 71A: [One who only has “I’s" for you?] is EGOTIST. I didn’t imagine this phrase would come up again for me so soon, but last month that clue had basically been the working title of “Them’s Fitting Words” (though the “I’s” of today’s puzzle clue is pronounced with a long I sound, where the “Is” of the discarded puzzle title rhymes with “Liz”). Just some holiday serendipity, I guess.

Anyway, here’s wishing that you and yours do have a happy holiday season. There’s one more Post Magazine puzzle of 2017 left to go. I think (hope) you’ll like it.