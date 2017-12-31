Each week I solve the Wall Street Journal’s weekly metapuzzle on Fridays and submit an answer with the thought that maybe I’ll be their lucky random winner of a WSJ coffee mug. I mean, I’d still solve them even if no prizes were available, but it’s neat to have a remote chance at a small prize beyond bragging rights. Anyway, on December 17, I had joked on Twitter that it was inevitable that I would win that week’s mug (because I was “due” for one). The very next day, I got this email:

How cool is that? I’ve never been a weekly winner of the WSJ metapuzzles or Matt Gaffney’s Weekly Crossword Contest. I must have mutant Nostradamus-like powers of foresight. That’s the only explanation. Or, it’s one of the randomest of random coincidences I’ve ever experienced in the puzzle world. Or, I concocted a dirty pyramid scheme to collude with the WSJ, rig the contest, and win a coffee mug after I had submitted an answer only about 75 minutes before the contest closed. Either way, that mug is joining my cupboard family in 2018.

Speaking of which, the last Post Magazine puzzle of the year is upon us! Let’s close out 2017 right.

Solution to December 31, 2017 crossword, “End Game”

There are two parts to today’s theme. First, the names of eight games are found at the ends of a set of phrases:

22A: [Oddly titled first book in Michael Scott’s fantasy series about Nicholas Flamel (computer game)] is THE ALCHE M YST , which ends with MYST. At one time, Myst had been one of the highest-selling PC games of all time.

24A: [Star of some sports records (board game)] is ASTE R ISK , which ends with RISK.

37A: [Place for storing fine plates (card game)] is CHINA CLO S ET , which ends with SET. You can play it for free here if you haven't heard of it.

49A: [Locale of Pakistan's Mahabat Khan Mosque (card game)] is PESHA W AR , which ends with WAR.

90A: [Breakfast cereal option from General Mills (board game)] is RICE C H EX , which ends with HEX. Hex is a game where you have to connect your color of stones from one side of the board to the other, and it isn't possible to end in a tie. Anyway, you can play it for free here.

99A: [Like some KFC orders (guessing game)] is EXTRA CR I SPY , which ends with I SPY.

117A: [Didn't have a date (playground game)] is WENT S T AG , which ends with TAG.

119A: [TV executive who created "20/20" (app game)] is ROONE ARL E DGE, which ends with EDGE. Admittedly, this game is a deep cut. I hadn't heard of it before writing the puzzle, but I rarely play app games. That said, EDGE really came in handy for the next part of the theme, so let's get to that.

Now, you’ll notice the puzzle had a Note at the top: “Use the clues to help you win this puzzle’s game.” Which clues am I referring to? They’re all near the center of the grid:

68A: [Person you’ll find in the first letters of this puzzle’s circled words] is SUSPECT . Read the first letters of the circled words’ games in order, and you spell out MRS. WHITE . Does that name ring a bell from a game you may have played? She’s a suspect in the board game Clue! So to win the game, we also need to find the right weapon and location.

67A / 71A: [With 71 Across, something you'll find in this puzzle's corners] is MURDER / WEAPON . Read the corner letters in order, and you spell out ROPE . There's our weapon.

57A: [Place you'll find in one of this puzzle's clues] is ROOM. Unlike the other two Clue hints, this one doesn't tell you exactly where the room is. You could go through each clue one-by-one to find it, or you can take the shortcut: The symmetrical answer at 82A is BODY, and it has the murder mystery-related clue of [Agatha Christie's "The ___ in the Library"]. The LIBRARY is location. But if you wanted to confirm it, none of the eight other Clue rooms are in the clues.

Thus, the answer to this puzzle’s Clue mystery is Mrs. White in the library with the rope. We caught her! Thought she could get away with it just before midnight, did she?

There are, of course, other familiar games (and perhaps more recognizable ones than Edge) that could work just for hiding at the end of phrase. DARTS is at the end of APPLIED ARTS. The casino game CRAPS is at the end of TABLE SCRAPS. The card game SPIT is at the end of BOTTOMLESS PIT. CHESS is at the end of GRAND DUCHESS; in fact, I spent a long time trying to figure out how I could get either the first or last letters of the games to spell out CHECKMATE, which would have been fitting for an end game scenario. The tough part was finding enough familiar games that could be concealed at the end of another phrase and then having their first letters spell something relevant. I just couldn’t find that many games beginning with E that could fit that criteria. If I had to dig deep to find EDGE, the second E of “checkmate” would have likely forced me to dig even deeper for another game starting with E. (This is the part where one of you chimes in with a perfect game starting with E that everyone knows and I completely missed. It wouldn’t be the first time.)

But, once I noticed that my set of phrases could help me spell out a Clue suspect, it was off to the races. Gotta go big for New Year’s Eve.

I’ll end the YEAR by pointing to 84D: [“Happy new ___!"]. Thanks for solving my puzzles in 2017; I hope you keep on solving them in 2018.