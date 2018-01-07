Today will be a short post, but I wanted to first note the passing of longtime crossword constructor Maura Jacobson. I did not know her personally; in fact I don’t believe I’d ever met her at any of the crossword tournaments I’ve attended. But I’m well aware that she was a beloved figure in the puzzle community. She wrote many puzzles for the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament over the years and her name always drew big applause when they announced it was her puzzle. And for me, the fact that she was one of the few people who made crosswords her living for decades (after her first career had ended) is something I greatly admire. You can read an obituary for her here, and order one of her crossword books here if you’re so inclined.

Solution to January 7, 2018 crossword, “Hybrids”

Nine people, both real and fictional, each get a letter added to the beginning of their first or last name to create an animal-human hybrid:

23A: [Hybrid of an aquarium fish and a jazz legend?] is BETTA JAMES , from Etta James.

25A: [… a deer and a "Harry and Tonto" actor?] is HART CARNEY , from Art Carney.

58A: [… a mountain lion and a "Kill Bill" actress?] is PUMA THURMAN , from Uma Thurman.

72A: [… a marine mammal and a Revolutionary War spy?] is NATHAN WHALE , from Nathan Hale.

86A: [… a big cat and a Disney executive?] is ROBERT TIGER , from Robert Iger.

123A: [… a ewe and a Dickens villain?] is URIAH SHEEP , from Uriah Heep. He's the only fictional person of the crew.

127A: [… a long-nosed fish and a Kings of Rhythm musician?] is PIKE TURNER , from Ike Turner.

15D: [… a small finch and an environmental activist?] is SERIN BROCKOVICH , from Erin Brockovich.

48D: [… a stingray relative and an "Underworld" actress?] is SKATE BECKINSALE, from Kate Beckinsale.

This puzzle exists because one day I was driving and all of a sudden PUMA THURMAN popped into my head; it amused me enough to make a go of it. It was tough to find other animals and celebrities to make this theme work, though. Some rejects include PIGGY POP (which is a tad odd in that it’s a cutesy animal name), JEAN or HANS CARP, DACE VENTURA (one too many fish, probably), and DINGO RADEMACHER (I hadn’t heard of him, but the actor Ingo was on “General Hospital” for several years).

Here’s a two-part heads-up for next weekend’s puzzle: 1) It’s going to be a little tougher than normal, and 2) the PDF version will contain some visual elements that are not available in electronic format, though both versions are solvable.