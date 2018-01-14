Quick post today, so let’s get to it. If you have questions or concerns about the print edition clue for 90A, please see the bottom of this post.

Solution to January 14, 2017 crossword, “A Real Stretch”

Seven long Across answers have their letters literally stretched in the grid, where three crossing Down answers share a stretched letter — for instance, HUMS at 1D, ATMS at 2D, and MEME at 3D share a stretched M. You have to mentally supply the word STRETCH at the beginning of the Across theme answers for their clues to make sense:

23A: [What people may get from weightlifting] is (stretch) MARKS .

. 33A: [Final stages of baseball seasons] is (stretch) RUNS .

. 49A: [Plastic film used for protecting furniture] is (stretch) WRAP .

. 67A: [Kickstarter targets that go beyond the original funding level] is (stretch) GOALS .

. 90A: [Minibar site] is (stretch) LIMO . Please see the note below about this clue.

. Please see the note below about this clue. 104A: [Term for a power forward with a good outside jump shot] is (stretch) FOUR .

. 118A: [Certain Spandex garment, say] is (stretch) PANTS.

Beyond the theme, here are two things I like about this puzzle. One is my clue for 5A: [Status symbol?] for EMOJI (think of Facebook statuses for that one). The other is the image included in the print edition for MEME at 3D. It shows an image of Grumpy Cat with the caption “I had fun once. It was awful.” I had the answer MEME in last week’s puzzle, but this time I reached out to the owner of the Grumpy Cat image to drop the picture in the puzzle. A tip of the hat to Ben Lashes for letting me use it.

There’s also, unfortunately, something I don’t like: The print version had a typo in the clue for 90A. It should have read [Minibar site], but the clue went into print with “sites” instead. It’s even worse here because it’s a theme answer. My sincere apologies to Magazine subscribers for that. Cluing mistakes don’t get through to the print edition of the puzzle that often, but I treat them very seriously and take full responsibility when they do. The PDF and electronic versions of the puzzle on the Post’s website have the corrected clue, so hopefully you solved the puzzle from those editions.

See you next week.