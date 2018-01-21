I’m a bit late in mentioning this, but the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is now open for registration. Will I see you there? I hope so.

Solution to January 21, 2017 crossword, “Buyer Beware”

Nine phrases have been redefined as though they are poorly made (or maybe dangerous) products, with the second word in each theme answer hinting at the kind of customer who might buy it:

23A: [Bad thing for a Dodge driver to buy?] is TOXIC AVENGER . This one’s based on the movie “The Toxic Avenger,” in case that’s unfamiliar.

29A: [Bad things for a bar patron to buy?] is CHEAP SHOTS . Okay, I realize this answer could sound good if "cheap" means "not expensive" rather than "poorly made" but work with me here.

44A: [Bad things for an underwear shopper to buy?] is JUNK DRAWERS .

. 59A: [Bad thing for a computer user to buy?] is ROTTEN APPLE .

. 66A: [Bad thing for a fisherman to buy?] is OFFENSIVE TACKLE .

. 79A: [Bad things for a liquor store customer to buy?] is EVIL SPIRITS .

. 92A: [Bad thing for a magazine reader to buy?] is GARBAGE TIME . If that’s a new phrase for you, it’s sports slang for the period of time, late in a game, where one team has a gigantic lead and won’t lose it; whatever stats the players collect in those last few minutes won’t change the outcome.

92A: [Bad thing for a magazine reader to buy?] is GARBAGE TIME . If that's a new phrase for you, it's sports slang for the period of time, late in a game, where one team has a gigantic lead and won't lose it; whatever stats the players collect in those last few minutes won't change the outcome.

117A: [Bad things for a seamstress to buy?] is ROUGH PATCHES.

The original plan was for the theme clues to refer to the place of business where a person could buy each product, as in [Bad thing to buy at a Dodge dealership?] for TOXIC AVENGER. The snag was NASTY HABIT. While it is possible to buy horse-riding attire at various stores (the most concise terms I’d seen were “saddlery” and “tack shop”), I wasn’t sure how well-known the names of those kinds of stores were. If you don’t know what a saddlery or a tack shop is (or if you’re unsure what the “habit” refers to), then the answer falls flat. I also didn’t know if I could clue it in relation to nuns’ habits; my loose understanding is that you can’t buy a nun’s habit at a store since it’s a sacred garment. I suppose you could buy something like it at a costume shop for Halloween, but that’s not specific enough to nuns.

One other clue of note — 101D: [Mendelssohn Club of Philadelphia, e.g.] is CHOIR. I’ve been singing with them for about eight years now, so I gave them a shout-out. Sometimes art imitates life.

