Two crossword items you may find interesting:

The New York Times recently interviewed Patrick Berry; I (and expect many others) regard him as one of the best crossword constructors in the business. Erik Agard and Will Nediger have recently spearheaded a project called the Puzzle Collaboration Directory. It’s designed to encourage new constructors — women and people of color (who are underrepresented in crosswords), in particular — to try their hand at making crosswords. Several constructors (myself included) are listed as possible mentors or test-solvers. If that kind of thing might interest you, check it out.

Solution to January 28, 2018 Post Magazine crossword, “Downsizing”

Eight companies lose a letter and become a different company in the process:

22A: [Private equity firm that, after downsizing, becomes a supplier of recycling containers?] is BIN CAPITAL , which drops an A from B a in Capital.

And then there’s the long 21-letter revealer in the middle at 71A: [Strategy for improving a business through downsizing … and a literal description of the letters dropped from this puzzle’s businesses] is ADDITION BY SUBTRACTION. Take the deleted letters in order, and you spell out ADDITION.

Some other downsized companies I didn’t include: JAMB JUICE, AIRY QUEEN, MINUTE MAD (what would that company sell? Stress balls?), RIP ADVISOR, SHUTTERSOCK, POLAR ID, BASS PR SHOPS, BEING COMPANY (sounds very Zen), and CARTON NETWORK.

Other clues of note:

24A: [European city that’s home to the Zentrum Paul Klee museum] is BERN , Switzerland. I haven’t seen it yet but I’m told this museum is mentioned in the entertainment calendar of this weekend’s Magazine.

, Switzerland. I haven’t seen it yet but I’m told this museum is mentioned in the entertainment calendar of this weekend’s Magazine. Clue echoes for UMP at 56A and JEWELER at 21D. Both are clued as [Diamond judge].

at 56A and at 21D. Both are clued as [Diamond judge]. 8D: [Office holder?] is DRAWER . I like this clue, though in retrospect there’s no reason why a drawer has to be specific to an office, right?

. I like this clue, though in retrospect there’s no reason why a drawer has to be specific to an office, right? 89D: [“Miss Misery" singer Smith] is ELLIOTT Smith. You might remember that song as part of the closing credits in “Good Will Hunting.” Smith passed away way too young back in 2003. I really love his music.

Heads-up about next week: The puzzle will likely be on the tougher side and features …. a sort-of meta? It’s hard to describe, but you’ll see it once you solve the puzzle.