Happy super football sport day! It’s pretty crazy here in Philadelphia; I’m not a fan of the team (sadly, I had to be a Bears fan), but I’m bracing for the whole city to erupt if the Eagles win tonight. We’ll see what happens.

Solution to February 4, 2018 crossword, “The Replacements”

Today’s puzzle featured a long note at the beginning: “‘The Replacements’ is a 2000 film with characters who serve as replacement football players. In this puzzle, I replaced 10 characters to spell out an apt phrase. The original characters spell out an event where that phrase might occur.” There are 10 starred clues that don’t appear to match their answers because I replaced their first letters, like so:

23A: [*Producing rattling noises] is F LATTERING , clued as though it were C LATTERING.

30A: [*Space satellites, e.g.] is ARBITERS, clued as though it were ORBITERS.

46A: [*Becomes more restrictive] is LIGHTENS UP, clued as though it were TIGHTENS UP.

50A: [*Treat served during a 4 p.m. British social] is SEABISCUIT, clued as though it were TEA BISCUIT.

69A: [*They're not included] is EMISSIONS, clued as though it were OMISSIONS.

71A: [*Longtime program featuring Ted Koppel] is SIGHTLINE, clued as though it were NIGHTLINE.

93A: [*Destroyed, as by fire] is TURNED DOWN, clued as though it were BURNED DOWN.

97A: [*Liberal arts college on the West Coast] is ACCIDENTAL, clued as though it were OCCIDENTAL.

111A: [*Injuring] is ROUNDING, clued as though it were WOUNDING.

122A: [*Weather phenomenon caused by cold air passing over the warm moisture of a certain body of water] is TAKE EFFECT, clued as though it were LAKE EFFECT.

Take the replacement letters in order, and you spell FALSE START, which is both a football penalty and a literal description of the puzzle’s theme. Take the letters that were replaced in order, and you spell COTTON BOWL, a college football bowl game, where you might see a player commit a false start. Yes, I’m aware that nowadays the game is called the Cotton Bowl Classic. Just work with me on this one.

This theme is sort of a combination of two previous puzzles of mine. One was the “Alternate Endings” puzzle of May 2016, where the alternate and original letters spelled out apt phrases. The other one was from April 2014 in Fireball Crosswords, called “White Lies,” which used FALSE START as the main theme idea. The difference is that in today’s puzzle, I used real words both with the replacement letters and the original ones, whereas in the previous two puzzles you would get wacky phrases (as in “Alternate Endings”) or complete gibberish (as in “White Lies”). I considered myself lucky to find that FALSE START and COTTON BOWL had the same pattern of consonants and vowels; that made them *far* easier for switching letters.

Other clues of note:

38A: [Minor key of Chopin’s “Fantaisie-Impromptu," Op. 66, No. 4] is C SHARP . I played this piece a long time ago, but not nearly as well as Arthur Rubinstein does here.

57A: [Drink that Dave Barry called the "greatest invention in the history of mankind"] is BEER. I dunno, Dave. I'd go with music, but why should we argue?

One note about 97A (ACCIDENTAL): That wasn't meant as a slam on OCCIDENTAL College. Honestly. Put down your pitchforks, Occidental students.

8D: [Emulate Mercury or Mars] is SING. It's not about Roman gods, but actual singers Freddy Mercury and Bruno Mars.

16D: [Mini bar?] is AXLE. That's Mini the British car, in case that threw you.

96D: [Slices of pi?] is NUMBERS. My favorite clue today.

See you next week!