Today is the deadline to sign up for Fireball Newsflash Crosswords by Peter Gordon. These puzzles are meant to be super-timely, featuring names and things in the news from the past week or so (the difficulty probably varies, depending on how much you keep on top of current events). Friend-of-the-show Andy Kravis was interviewed a couple of weeks ago on a crossword podcast called Crossnerds. It’s normally a podcast about the week’s New York Times crosswords, but this was a special episode featuring him (fair warning, it contains spoilers about Andy’s co-constructed NYT crossword from January 21). If you have 45 minutes to spare, give it a listen.

Solution to February 11, 2018 crossword, “GNC Supplements”

Five phrases add a hard G sound and another five add a hard C sound to create wacky phrases — G ‘n C supplements, get it?

23A: [Toxic mixer?] is POISON COKE , from poison oak.

, from poison oak. 25A: [Notable nacho dip, informally?] is GUAC OF FAME , from Walk of Fame.

, from Walk of Fame. 35A: [Sir Isaac’s talons?] is NEWTON’S CLAWS , from Newton’s laws.

, from Newton’s laws. 51A: [Reactor fuel that’s shaped like politico Al?] is URANIUM GORE , from uranium ore.

, from uranium ore. 65A: [Young boxer’s mitt?] is PUPPY GLOVE , from puppy love.

, from puppy love. 70A: [Feline freedom?] is CAT LIBERTY , from at liberty.

, from at liberty. 85A: [Sailor seen on subscription TV?] is CABLE SEAMAN , from able seaman.

, from able seaman. 99A: [Large room full of little lizards?] is GECKO CHAMBER , from echo chamber.

, from echo chamber. 114A: [Humiliate at just the right moment?] is SHAME ON CUE , from “shame on you.”

, from “shame on you.” 116A: [Crank’s piece of meat?] is GRUMP STEAK, from rump steak.

I like this puzzle’s title a lot, but I didn’t come up with it. Patrick Blindauer deserves all of the credit. My working titles were much worse. I tried to find a play on words to refer to the hard G and C sounds, like “Hard Times” or “Hard-Headed” or — and this still makes me groan — “Hard-y Har Har.” One of those universal rules of comedy is that if you ever have to explain the joke to your audience, the joke failed, and those were all titles I had to explain to my test-solvers. I also spent way too long (unsuccessfully) trying to find a phrase where I could add both a hard G and hard C sound and then somehow have it make sense for the whole puzzle. It took Patrick fewer than 20 minutes to come up with “GNC Supplements” when I asked for alternatives. It’s spot-on, if you ask me. File this under “It Takes a Village to Write a Crossword.”

(I guess it’s ironic that the G and C in the title are pronounced with soft G and soft C sounds, but let’s just ignore that.)

Some other clues:

20A: [One of “300," say] is EXTRA . That’s the film “300.” Maybe a tough clue in a puzzle that I generally intended to be on the easier side.

. That’s the film “300.” Maybe a tough clue in a puzzle that I generally intended to be on the easier side. 33A: [British singer featured on Iggy Azalea’s “Black Widow"] is RITA ORA . I don’t know if I’ve seen her full name as an answer in a crossword before. In fact, I’m a little surprised that her last name hasn’t become a regular three-letter staple in all crosswords nowadays (though I have seen it on occasion).

. I don’t know if I’ve seen her full name as an answer in a crossword before. In fact, I’m a little surprised that her last name hasn’t become a regular three-letter staple in all crosswords nowadays (though I have seen it on occasion). 125A: [Fife girl] is LASS . Fife as in the Scottish county. Yet another clue that may be disproportionately tough relative to the other clues.

. Fife as in the Scottish county. Yet another clue that may be disproportionately tough relative to the other clues. 17D: [Circus employee] is TAMER and 18D: [Circus location] is ARENA . I don’t plan these things most of the time, and today’s no exception, but I consider it a small victory whenever I can get near-echoes of clues like this right next to each other.

and 18D: [Circus location] is . I don’t plan these things most of the time, and today’s no exception, but I consider it a small victory whenever I can get near-echoes of clues like this right next to each other. 69D: [Payment app that’s owned by PayPal] is VENMO . I’m hoping I crossed this answer fairly for those who haven’t heard of it, but I’m guessing it’s ubiquitous enough to be in crosswords. I use it fairly frequently and I rarely download apps on my phone.

. I’m hoping I crossed this answer fairly for those who haven’t heard of it, but I’m guessing it’s ubiquitous enough to be in crosswords. I use it fairly frequently and I rarely download apps on my phone. 94D: [Surface for the Jets and the Sharks] is ICE , which we all remember from that whimsical skating spectacle “West Side Story on Ice.” Or the NHL; same thing.

, which we all remember from that whimsical skating spectacle “West Side Story on Ice.” Or the NHL; same thing. 98D: [“People at Night, Guided by the Phosphorescent Tracks of Snails" painter Joan] is Joan MIRÓ. That’s quite the evocative title; one day, when I reach my surrealist phase as a crossword constructor, I’ll ditch normal titles in favor of stream-of-consciousness ramblings like this one. The painting itself is in my neck of the woods, at the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

See you next week!