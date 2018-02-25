Mark your calendars. The fourth annual Indie 500 Crossword Tournament has a date and location: Saturday, June 2 at the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, 1313 New York Ave NW, Washington, D.C. Registration has not yet opened, but you can visit the redesigned web site for more info and to order a past set of tournament puzzles if you didn’t solve them before. They’re also building a new suite of meta puzzles, but if you want to order the 2017 meta suite you should do it soon before they remove it for good.

Speaking of metas, that’s what was on tap in the Magazine today. Let’s see how it worked.

Solution to February 25, 2018 crossword, “Deja Vu”

The prompt for today’s meta reads: “Which song from a famous Broadway musical is hinted at by this puzzle’s theme?” There’s only one long Across answer, which is REPEAT OFFENDERS right in the middle at 67A: [Those who may do time a second time]. That answer provides a hint to the meta, as this puzzle’s theme commits what’s generally considered a crossword violation. Ten short answers have been repeated in the grid, although in each instance, the two words in each pair are heteronyms — words which are spelled the same but have different pronunciations and different meanings. One half of the repeated answers are in the northern hemisphere of the grid, and the other half is in the southern hemisphere:

HOUSE is at 18D: [TV doctor role for Laurie, once] and 94A: [Provide with shelter]. MORES is at 32A: [Societal customs] and 103A: ["___ the pity"]. These two answers are symmetrical in the grid. The word meaning "customs" is pronounced like "morays," which I hadn't known until, maybe, a couple of years ago.

ECO is at 50A: ["Green" prefix] and 119A: ["Baudolino" author]. The author's name is pronounced like "echo." ROSE is at 61A: [Pink wine choice] and 122A: [Increased]. As with MOPED and MORES, the two words here have either one syllable or two.

The first letters of each pair, in order, spell MATCHMAKER, the famous song from “Fiddler on the Roof.” If you can hum the tune, you might think (as I did) that the song was called “Matchmaker, Matchmaker.” It wasn’t until writing the puzzle that I realized the title was just one word; but there’d be no reason to notice the northern half of MATCHMAKER answers without the repeated half in the south, so it still works.

In many cases while writing a meta, I’ll start with a potential meta answer and then determine a mechanism for figuring it out. This time, the process was reversed. I looked for an answer that would fit the repeated answer motif. There were some smaller possibilities like KNOCK KNOCK, DURAN DURAN, and even the fictional movie from “Seinfeld” called ROCHELLE, ROCHELLE. Somehow, though, I landed on MATCHMAKER, MATCHMAKER. I don’t even remember where I found it. Again, leaving aside the fact that the song title is still just one word, it was a definite “a-ha!” for me when that phrase emerged.

The only question I had was if I should use straight homonyms with the same spelling and the same pronunciation (for example, MINE as the pronoun and the underground pit), or heteronyms as I did. If you look up lists of heteronyms, you won’t find any that start with K, so it was a real stroke of luck to come across the two KOCH possibilities.

Some other answers and clues:

18A: [Six-sided metal fastener] is HEX NUT. An unusual entry, that, but one that hopefully tipped itself off with the “Six-sided” info.

92A: [Neither here nor there?] is ABSENT. I suppose this works if you consider “there” to be around the same area as “here.”

96A: [Period of preparation] is LEAD TIME. You’ll note that the clue for REPEAT OFFENDERS ([Those who may do time a second time]) duplicated the word “time” in LEAD TIME. Normally I try to avoid that, but I decided to leave this one in; just consider it a small bit of deja vu.

114A: [Trouble spot?] is GAME TABLE. As in, the board game Trouble. This clue also the duplicates the word SPOT, found at 47D: [Catch a glimpse of]. Again, deja vu.

116A: [Fantasy island?] is AVALON from Arthurian legend. My favorite clue this week.

4D: [Star of HBO’s “Insecure"] is ISSA RAE. She’s been twice nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in this show. It should probably be on my list of HBO shows to watch; I’ve only heard great things about it.

48D: [Woman’s name that becomes another woman’s name if you swap the first two letters] is ILSA, which becomes LISA when you swap the letters. I got a little frightened by the crossing with SELASSIE at 46A: [Haile revered among Rastafarians]; it’d be easy to make an ELSA/ILSA mistake with a proper noun clue, so my hope is the extra info here helped. As a colleague of mine pointed out, you could also switch the second and third letters of ILSA and get another woman’s name, ISLA.

85D: [Cartoon villain who seeks the secrets of Castle Grayskull] is SKELETOR. I went as him for Halloween one year. I have no regrets.

See you next week!