Here’s a reminder that the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament is coming up in a few weeks. This year will be my seventh year in attendance. As I recall, it felt like a rash decision to attend that first time in 2012. I didn’t know anyone except through their bylines or through the movie “Wordplay” and I figured I wouldn’t do that great on the puzzles anyway. Now? The people who go there are basically my second family. Will I see you there? I hope so. The family’s got room to grow.



Solution to March 4, 2018 crossword, “Bonus Features”

It’s Oscar night, so we’ve got a movie theme today. 11 movie titles get one letter added to them and wackiness ensues:

23A: [2012 musical film about the sorcerers’ stone?] is ROCK OF M AGES , from Rock of Ages.

, from Rock of Ages. 25A: [1985 fantasy comedy about author Virginia in her high school days?] is TEEN WO O LF , from Teen Wolf.

, from Teen Wolf. 33A: [1996 romantic comedy about the uniquely talented Mr. Crockett?] is ONE FINE DA V Y , from One Fine Day.

, from One Fine Day. 44A: [2000 sci-fi thriller about a world inhabited by clones of former senator Harry?] is RE I D PLANET , from Red Planet.

, from Red Planet. 59A: [1995 political satire about a guiding light in Ontario?] is CANADIAN B E ACON , from Canadian Bacon.

, from Canadian Bacon. 68A: [1976 sci-fi film about a mystical symbol inside Boston’s airport?] is LOGAN’S RUN E , from Logan’s Run.

, from Logan’s Run. 74A: [2002 superhero film about a tailless cat with eight legs?] is SPIDER-MAN X , from Spider-Man.

, from Spider-Man. 80A: [2006 dark fantasy film about an intricate series of paths and trousers?] is PAN T S LABYRINTH , from Pan’s Labyrinth.

, from Pan’s Labyrinth. 96A: [1973 dramedy about an origami ignoramus?] is PAPER MO R ON , from Paper Moon.

, from Paper Moon. 109A: [2007 superhero film about a haunting AFC West player?] is GHOST R A IDER , from Ghost Rider.

, from Ghost Rider. 119A: [1995 comedy about little lab maze runners?] is S MALL RATS, from Mall Rats.

Those added letters add up to something, though. Take them in order, and you spell out the revealer MOVIE EXTRAS at 121A: [People without lines, and what’s spelled out by the letters added to this puzzle’s films].

This is sort of a sister puzzle to last October’s “Movie Clips” crossword where I spelled out a phrase using deleted letters. There was much more thematic real estate in today’s puzzle, however. October’s puzzle had just six films plus a revealer, but today’s had 11 of them plus a revealer. For a while I considered whether my revealer should have been DVD EXTRAS, which would have required fewer movie titles and likely would have made the grid easier to fill; plus it has a closer connection to the title than MOVIE EXTRAS. But when I asked another crossword colleague for his opinion, his response was, “Yeah, but who watches movies on DVD anymore?” Touché.

I’m glad I didn’t use DVD EXTRAS for another reason, since I’d be remiss if I didn’t acknowledge Caleb Madison and his New York Times crossword from March 2013. His puzzle had the same theme concept and a very similar title, though we each used different wacky titles and Caleb built to the revealer EASTER EGG instead. I might not have found his puzzle in any databases except that I was having major trouble filling my grid and I sought alternative movie titles with an added E. When I lit upon STARE WARS, I did my due diligence to see that no one else had used it previously, and that led me to Caleb’s puzzle. I’m glad I found it again, because I now remember solving it at the time and thinking it was excellent.

Some other clues of note:

42A: [Child-ish instruction?] is SAUTE , as Julia Child would instruct you to do.

, as Julia Child would instruct you to do. 50A: [Marciano’s simulated boxing opponent in the “Super Fight”] is Muhammad ALI . Writing crosswords all the time makes you learn more things about Muhammad Ali and Yoko Ono and Brian Eno and Lance ITO (123D: [Simpson trial surname]) than you likely thought you’d ever know, but this factoid was downright bizarre. The Super Fight was computer-simulated and based on spliced film footage of Ali and Rocky Marciano sparring in a gym. It aired in movie theaters throughout North America and Europe in 1970.

. Writing crosswords all the time makes you learn more things about Muhammad Ali and Yoko Ono and Brian Eno and Lance (123D: [Simpson trial surname]) than you likely thought you’d ever know, but this factoid was downright bizarre. The Super Fight was computer-simulated and based on spliced film footage of Ali and Rocky Marciano sparring in a gym. It aired in movie theaters throughout North America and Europe in 1970. 66A: [Popular payment app] is VENMO . It showed up for the second time in four weeks. I really needed it in the worst way between three thematic movie answers. I know you understand.

. It showed up for the second time in four weeks. I really needed it in the worst way between three thematic movie answers. I know you understand. 77A: [Kellogg’s cereal modeled after the flavor of a chocolaty, marshmallowy treat] is SMORZ . Raise your hand if you have this cereal on the regular.

. Raise your hand if you have this cereal on the regular. 9D: [Former SNL star Cheri] is Cheri OTERI . A user on Twitter remarked the other day that Oteri’s claim to fame nowadays is her presence in crosswords rather than her acting work. This may be true, but you know what? If I absolutely need OTERI to bail me out of a jam, then she’s going in my puzzle with no questions asked.

. A user on Twitter remarked the other day that Oteri’s claim to fame nowadays is her presence in crosswords rather than her acting work. This may be true, but you know what? If I absolutely need OTERI to bail me out of a jam, then she’s going in my puzzle with no questions asked. 16D: [Alpha blocker that’s administered to treat an enlarged prostate] is FLOMAX . Just my opinion, but if EX-LAX is fair game for crosswords, then I think this is, too.

. Just my opinion, but if EX-LAX is fair game for crosswords, then I think this is, too. 31D: [Article of war?] is CARD . That would be the card game “war.”

. That would be the card game “war.” 90D: [Original member of the Beatles] is PETE BEST, the drummer before Ringo Starr. An article in Parade written by a Beatles biographer suggested that Best may have been fired from the Beatles … for being too good-looking. Seriously.

See you next week and, just so you know, the next two puzzles will likely be on the tougher side, but for different reasons.