More puzzles abound! The New Yorker has just begun a new themeless crossword series on Mondays. The first one was by Anna Schechtman, and it felt tougher than your typical Friday New York Times themeless, but it is quite good. The other constructors in that rotating lineup are Natan Last, Elizabeth Gorski, Kameron A. Collins and Patrick Berry. I’m excited to see more of what they cook up for us.



Solution to May 6, 2018 crossword, “No Money Down”

Today’s puzzle may have had a tough trick to spot, but it’s one that I’ve used in a couple of previous puzzles. Six long Across answers contain a unit of currency, but you have to ignore those letters in the crossing Down answers for their clues to make sense:

22A: [Expert on hemispheres] is NEUROSCIENTIST, which hides a EURO. One of the crossing Down answers at 2D: [Pub serving] appears to be ALEE, but if you ignore that first E, you get ALE. The other Down answers crossing the EURO are POR, APRES, and LENA.

40A: [Anomalous] is OUT OF THE ORDINARY, which hides a DINAR. The crossing Down answers are BOARS, PTA, ONCE, ATTIC and PLAN A.

65A: [Kind of fight where one may take a dive?] is AERIAL COMBAT, which hides a RIAL. The crossing Down answers are OVER, SIR, CRETE and FLARE.

80A: [Cupcake, doughnut or snickerdoodle, e.g.] is COMPOUND WORD, which hides a POUND. The crossing Down answers are SAT, MEGA, RAG, ALOE and DOGES.

103A: [Work featuring a trip to California] is THE GRAPES OF WRATH, which hides a PESO. The crossing Down answers are EPS, AGE, LOT and GOD.

129A: [Certain savings option] is TRADITIONAL IRA, which hides a LIRA. The crossing Down answers are ELIE, ANT, TEE and ERS.

Any time I write a puzzle with a “skip over or ignore certain letters” trick, my goal is always the same: Make sure every word in the grid is legitimate both with and without the ignored letters. That drove me crazy with this puzzle, especially with the five-letter POUND and DINAR. Using a three-letter currency such as the YEN might have saved me some headaches, admittedly.

Just a few clues of note:

6A: [Tool box?] is AMP. That would be the band Tool. I don’t know much about their music but I used them in my August 2017 puzzle “Escape Artists.”

I’m not sure how well it turned out in print. but I’m hoping you could read the picture clue at 55D: [Comment expressed online as ¯\_(ツ)_/¯], which is DUNNO.

90D: [City seen in Instagram?] is AGRA. Literally hiding in the word “Instagram.” My friend Erik Agard gets credit for that clue.

See you next week with something less challenging than these last two puzzles.