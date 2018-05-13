Last month the New York Times published a post about how to construct a crossword written by Ben Tausig and Finn Vigeland. The NYT has now published a second post in that series, written by Natan Last and David Steinberg, and it picks up where the first one left off. Check it out.



Solution to May 13, 2018 crossword, “Bad Hair Day”

Today’s puzzle has a Note: “You’ll need to do some restyling to find an apt nine-letter word for this puzzle.” If you look at the circled jumbles of squares in the theme entries, you’ll see that I’ve scrambled nine different hairstyles:

23A: [Agricultural aircraft (1)] is CROP DUSTERS. It scrambles UPDO.

25A: [Some Coppertone or Neutrogena products (3)] is SUN BLOCKS. It scrambles BUN.

38A: [Special counsel in 2018 headlines (6)] is ROBERT MUELLER. It scrambles MULLET.

59A: [Heroic companion of Dale Arden and Dr. Hans Zarkov (3)] is FLASH GORDON. It scrambles SHAG.

66A: [Many successfully converted “and one” scores in basketball (3)] is THREE-POINT PLAYS. It scrambles PONYTAIL.

80A: [Causes (4)] is BRINGS ABOUT. It scrambles BANGS.

96A: [One working for kicks? (7)] is MARTIAL ARTIST. It scrambles RATTAIL.

115A: [Dealt with (3)] is ADDRESSED. It scrambles is DREADS.

117A: [Something that signals impending doom (3)] is KISS OF DEATH. It scrambles FADE.

Then, take the parenthetical numbers in each theme clue and apply them to the unscrambled hairstyle:

1 –> UPDO –> U, meaning the first letter of UPDO.

3 –> BUN –> N

6 –> MULLET –> T

3 –> SHAG –> A

3 –> PONYTAIL –> N

4 –> BANGS –> G

7 –> RATTAIL –> L

3 –> DREADS –> E

3 –> FADE –> D

Put those letters all together in order, and you spell out UNTANGLED.

I won’t go into all the details, but there’s a long backstory about this puzzle …. or, rather, a completely different puzzle. I had originally written a different crossword for May 13, but several test-solvers reported being confused by the theme and there was no easy way to fix it without either starting over or giving the theme away in a note at the top of the puzzle. I crash-coursed this puzzle as a replacement. That original puzzle may see the light of day in the future, but it’ll need to wait.

One clue of note: 120A: [___ Sisters (D.C.-based dessert shop)] is PIE. I have partaken of the pies from this shop. They are quite tasty. Speaking of pie and D.C., have you signed up for the fourth annual Indie 500 Crossword Tournament yet? It’s coming up soon, on Saturday, June 2.

See you next week!