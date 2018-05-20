Second reminder: The Indie 500 Crossword Tournament is fast approaching. It’s on Saturday, June 2, and it’s in your neighborhood, D.C. folks. As they always say: There Will Be Pie. Even if you’re not a puzzle speed demon, the Pie is always good.
The last letters of familiar phrases have been moved to the beginning, creating wacky phrases:
- 23A: [*Choice between a campfire treat and guitar legend Paul?] is SMORE OR LES, based on more or less.
- 25A: [*Description of the players on the court during the NBA All-Star Game, in terms of their wealth?] is TEN RICH MEN, based on enrichment.
- 32A: [*Brief way of introducing actress Adams to actress Stone?] is “AMY, SHARON,” based on the song “My Sharona.”
- 44A: [*“Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘Damn.’ is awesome and worthy of the Pulitzer,” e.g.?] is RAP PRAISE, based on appraiser.
- 55A: [*Pumbaa’s way of saying, “Look out for that squeezing snake!” to his meerkat buddy?] is “TIMON, A BOA,” based on the Lonely Island song “I’m On A Boat.”
- 72A: [*Big gas company’s cherub?] is SHELL’S ANGEL, based on Hell’s Angels.
- 89A: [*Repetitive series of German grunts?] is ACH ACH ACH, based on cha-cha-cha.
- 99A: [*Way of measuring the number of times someone says, “Uh-uh,” compared with “Yup”?] is NOPE RATIO, based on operation.
- 109A: [*Help yourself to whichever rodent?] is EAT ANY RAT, based on at any rate.
- 120A: [*“Dragnet” actor Jack alongside an “Alice” waitress?] is WEBB AND FLO, based on ebb and flow.
And then the revealer at 123A: [Goes back to square one, and what’s spelled out by certain letters in this puzzle], which is STARTS ANEW, spelled out by the last letters of the base phrases that moved to the beginning.
It’s funny how a theme can spring to life. While looking for answers for a different possible theme I noticed that EBB AND FLOW can shift the W to the beginning to make something wacky. Thus, planting the seed.
See you next week!