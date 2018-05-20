Second reminder: The Indie 500 Crossword Tournament is fast approaching. It’s on Saturday, June 2, and it’s in your neighborhood, D.C. folks. As they always say: There Will Be Pie. Even if you’re not a puzzle speed demon, the Pie is always good.



Solution to May 20, 2018 crossword, “Back to Square One”

The last letters of familiar phrases have been moved to the beginning, creating wacky phrases:

23A: [*Choice between a campfire treat and guitar legend Paul?] is SMORE OR LES , based on more or less.

, based on more or less. 25A: [*Description of the players on the court during the NBA All-Star Game, in terms of their wealth?] is TEN RICH MEN , based on enrichment.

, based on enrichment. 32A: [*Brief way of introducing actress Adams to actress Stone?] is “ AMY, SHARON ,” based on the song “My Sharona.”

,” based on the song “My Sharona.” 44A: [*“Kendrick Lamar’s album ‘Damn.’ is awesome and worthy of the Pulitzer,” e.g.?] is RAP PRAISE , based on appraiser.

, based on appraiser. 55A: [*Pumbaa’s way of saying, “Look out for that squeezing snake!” to his meerkat buddy?] is “ TIMON, A BOA ,” based on the Lonely Island song “I’m On A Boat.”

,” based on the Lonely Island song “I’m On A Boat.” 72A: [*Big gas company’s cherub?] is SHELL’S ANGEL , based on Hell’s Angels.

, based on Hell’s Angels. 89A: [*Repetitive series of German grunts?] is ACH ACH ACH , based on cha-cha-cha.

, based on cha-cha-cha. 99A: [*Way of measuring the number of times someone says, “Uh-uh,” compared with “Yup”?] is NOPE RATIO , based on operation.

, based on operation. 109A: [*Help yourself to whichever rodent?] is EAT ANY RAT , based on at any rate.

, based on at any rate. 120A: [*“Dragnet” actor Jack alongside an “Alice” waitress?] is WEBB AND FLO, based on ebb and flow.

And then the revealer at 123A: [Goes back to square one, and what’s spelled out by certain letters in this puzzle], which is STARTS ANEW, spelled out by the last letters of the base phrases that moved to the beginning.

It’s funny how a theme can spring to life. While looking for answers for a different possible theme I noticed that EBB AND FLOW can shift the W to the beginning to make something wacky. Thus, planting the seed.

See you next week!