

On the road again: Gianandrea Noseda will finish up his second season as the music director of the National Symphony Orchestra by conducting the orchestra at Carnegie Hall in May 2019.

The National Symphony Orchestra has announced a new tour date for next year. On May 19, 2019, the orchestra will play Carnegie Hall.

Earlier this year, both Carnegie Hall and the Kennedy Center announced performances of Verdi’s “I Vespri Siciliani” by the Teatro Regio Torino under Gianandrea Noseda, who had led that company as music director for 11 years. In April, however, Noseda resigned from Torino after the government put in a new general director to head the theater, and the tour was abruptly canceled.

Torino’s loss is the NSO’s gain: It was perfectly logical to have Noseda’s current orchestra, the NSO, come up to take the available slot. Indeed, given Noseda’s international reputation, many in New York may well be interested to hear what he’s up to with his first American music directorship. And if the NSO’s performances this year are any indication, they won’t be disappointed.

The orchestra will play Liszt’s “Dante” Symphony as well as Rossini’s “Stabat Mater,” one of the highlights of the NSO’s 2018-19 season.

The NSO last performed at Carnegie Hall in 2013 under Christoph Eschenbach as part of the Spring for Music festival, a four-year project spotlighting orchestras from around America. That festival was the inspiration for the Shift festival in Washington, DC.

As for Noseda, he is performing at Carnegie on May 30 — next week — leading the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra in one of their annual run of Carnegie Hall performances. He’ll conduct Mozart’s violin concerto No. 5 with James Ehnes, the soloist who excelled at the Berg concerto with the NSO last week, and Mahler’s fifth symphony.

An earlier version of this story erroneously stated that Noseda was replacing James Levine in next week’s performance. Noseda was always scheduled to lead the orchestra on May 30.