Earlier this week HBO ran a segment on “Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel” about Will Shortz, crosswords, and the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. You can check out the whole segment here. While I personally wish they had focused more on the tournament itself and its competitors, it’s still worth watching, and it prominently includes friend-of-the-show Erik Agard.
Also, as long as we’re in a puzzle tournament mood, here’s one final reminder to sign up for the Indie 500 Crossword Tournament in D.C. next weekend. The attendance this year will be its biggest yet (at 160+ entrants and counting) but there’s still room for more. And remember, There Will Be Pie.
Today’s puzzle has a basic “delete letters from base phrases” theme but it’s slightly odd in the execution. The revealer 125A: [“I don’t want to hear any excuses,” as well as a hint to this puzzle’s theme] is NO IFS, ANDS, OR BUTS, so instead of deleting the same letters each time, you’re deleting either IF, AND, or BUT to make wacky phrases:
- 23A: [“Between dried grapes made by Mr. Ripken and Ms. Peeples, which do you prefer?"] is CAL OR NIA RAISINS. Delete IF from the ’80s claymation characters California Raisins.
- 29A: [Attractive, as a slithery fish would be?] is EEL PRETTY. Delete IF from the “West Side Story” song “I Feel Pretty.”
- 37A: [“This floral ring’s not long enough"?] is LEI’S TOO SHORT. Delete IF from life is too short.
- 63A: [Well-liked opponent of the GOP?] is POPULAR DEM. Delete AND from popular demand.
- 65A: [Fighting forces commanded by the leader of the Police?] is STING ARMIES. Delete AND from standing armies.
- 81A: [Sweet dessert shaped like pitcher Young?] is CHOCOLATE CY. Delete AND from chocolate candy.
- 83A: [Cutlery belonging to the star of “Moonstruck"?] is CHER KNIVES. Delete BUT from butcher knives.
- 106A: [Lift weights?] is ELEVATOR TONS. Delete BUT from elevator buttons.
- 119A: [“Mr. Sajak, be less noisy"?] is “PAT, SOFTER.” Delete BUT from pats of butter.
I believe there are no other IFs, ANDs, or BUTs in the rest of the grid as well, though I allowed a few in the clues. There was no way I was going to pass up [Lift weights?] for ELEVATOR TONS.
Other answers and clues of note:
- 20A: [Celtics coach Stevens] is BRAD Stevens. As of Friday afternoon his team is one win away from the NBA Finals.
- 27A: [Gun-control activist González] is EMMA González. She’s an inspiring figure; I believe I saw her appear in a recent Brendan Emmett Quigley puzzle, too.
- 57A: [___ Brothers Band (apt name for a band founded by six guys)] is the ALLMAN Brothers Band. Whenever I have a pair of proper names crossing each other, I always wonder how much help (if any) I should give to help resolve the crossing. The Allman Brothers Band and the crossing Alice MUNRO at 58D: [“Runaway” writer Alice] are both famous enough to warrant inclusion in crosswords, but there’s always a chance that someone hasn’t heard of either, and they’d be stuck trying to guess any letter in that space (this is typically called a Natick among hardcore crossworders). I don’t know much about them, but it was a bit of serendipity that the band was founded by six guys, making that joke work.
- 111A: [Help, as a weightlifter] is SPOT. It was also serendipitous that this appeared one clue after [Lift weights?].
- 13D: [“Things are getting exciting,” in slang] is IT’S LIT. This appeared recently in my puzzle two weeks ago, at least as a fill-in-the-blank for the three-letter LIT. Another form of the phrase is IT’S LIT, FAM.
- 38D: [Computer gaming platform developed by Valve Corp.] is STEAM. I grew up playing computer games as a kid, but I haven’t played as much in the past six or seven years. The only experience I have with Steam is watching my wife play “The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim” a lot, and that’s run through a Steam application.
- 68D: [___-fire] is RAPID and 69D: [___ fly] is SAC. “Rapid sac” isn’t anything as far as I know, but I thought it was amusing that the other words in two consecutive fill-in-the-blank Down clues could form “firefly.”
- 74D: [David who sings with the parody K-pop group Boys Generally Asian] is David CHOI. Take a watch and listen to their debut song.
See you next week!