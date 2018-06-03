Vice writer and self-proclaimed puzzle addict Eve Peyser recently asked on Twitter if other writers have a tendency to use words and phrases that they only encounter in crosswords. I can say from experience that this is certainly true of puzzle writers; we’re always dropping references to EWERS and OGEES in our tweets and blog posts, even if only ironically. Still, I encourage Eve and every other writer to use crosswordese in their essays more often so that I don’t feel so bad about using them in my crosswords.



Solution to June 3, 2018 crossword, “Acquired Tastes”

The five tastes (sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami) have been added to common words to create ten bizarre phrases. The theme clues refer to both the base word and the wacky phrases created by adding the taste:

23A: [Hilarious joke or, with an acquired taste, “What’s Mr. Pacino up to these days, Mr. Perry?"] is “ HOW’ S AL , TY LER ?” Howler + salty. Some inside baseball: This answer could also apply to Al Sanders and Tyler Hinman, two perennial top ten solvers at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament.

25A: [Portion or, with an acquired taste, a puzzle clue for BAKERY?] is PIE SOUR CE . Piece + sour.

36A: [Vestige or, with an acquired taste, pests that treat people with emotional distress?] is TRA UMA MI CE . Trace + umami.

38A: [Sedan's capacity or, with an acquired taste, astronomer Sagan's teeny amphibious pet?] is CARL' S WEE T OAD . Carload + sweet.

62A: [Pieta figure or, with an acquired taste, cellist Yo-Yo sunk his teeth into director Gilliam?] is MA BIT TER RY . Mary + bitter.

66A: [Boxing strike or, with an acquired taste, groaners that you and I carve in stone?] is PUN S WE ET CH . Punch + sweet.

79A: [1980s prime minister or, with an acquired taste, "There's the 'Believe' singer whom we both know and love"?] is " THAT' S OUR CHER ." Thatcher + sour.

92A: [Skip or, with an acquired taste, compadre posting on a message board?] is FOR UM AMI GO . Forgo + umami.

103A: [Scruff or, with an acquired taste, twangy-sounding sort of personality?] is NA SAL TY PE . Nape + salty.

. Nape + salty. 105A: [Bit of sand or, with an acquired taste, “Seize Gomez’s hairy cousin, Ms. Brockovich!"?] is “GRA B ITT , ER IN.” Grain + bitter. Some more inside baseball: This answer could also apply to Crossword Fiend-blogging phenom Erin Milligan-Milburn.

I expect this theme probably won’t be everyone’s favorite simply because the answers are far more bizarre than normal. You might even say this kind of theme is …. an acquired taste. But I wouldn’t say that. Perish the thought.

Some other answers and clues:

45A: [“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" rock opera character whose nemesis is the “champion of the sun"] is NIGHTMAN . I didn’t just pull this from thin air; I’ve actually seen this episode. In my opinion it’s one of the funniest episodes I’ve ever seen from that show. You can watch the rock opera “The Nightman Cometh” here.

74A: [Post production?] is OP-ED . This refers to the essay that you would write while standing in line at the post office. It couldn't possibly refer to the Washington Post; why would you think that?

4D: [Defensive football tactic whose two words are offensive football tactics] is PASS-RUSH . Despite watching football for most of my life, I somehow never realized this property of the term "pass-rush" until now.

59D: [Action puzzle game featuring a Nintendo character as a physician] is DR. MARIO . It's a Tetris variant, with Mario tossing capsules into a medicine bottle.

. It’s a Tetris variant, with Mario tossing capsules into a medicine bottle. 65D: [Screenwriter and co-producer of “The Wire"] is ED BURNS. He was also David Simon’s co-author on the book “The Corner: A Year in the Life of an Inner-City Neighborhood.”

See you next week!