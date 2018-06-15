Any suggestions for this reader, who posted to the June 15, 2018 chat? (link)

Helping to blunt the force of adolescent hostility seems like an excellent cause:

“I am not a parent, but I love being an aunt to my 11-year-old niece and 8-year old-nephew. My niece seems to be heading into that fairly common stage where nothing her mother says can be right (my sister and I went through that). But she still talks pretty openly to her dad and to me. I’d like to make sure I’m a good listener to an almost-teenager, and be well-informed enough to pick up on any topics my niece should really discuss with her parents. Can you or your chatters recommend any books that could help me along these lines? Thanks!”

Share your thoughts in the comments below. Thanks in advance.