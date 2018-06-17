The big news out of the Crossword World this week is that 2018 ACPT champ and friend-of-the-show Erik Agard has been tapped to write the Arizona Daily Star’s crossword puzzle. Just like me, he’s taking over a puzzle once helmed by the late Merl Reagle. Major congrats to Erik on the accomplishment! The Arizona Daily Star fans are in for a real treat.



Solution to June 17, 2018 crossword, “Corporate Ladder”

Today’s puzzle has a grid of unusual shape, a 16×26 rectangle. I stretched this grid out to accommodate the business-based word ladder running vertically in the middle. Let’s start at the bottom and work our way up:

118A: [Short-term job provider] is TEMP AGENCY .

. 101A: [North American fiber-bearing plant that may be mistaken for an Asian form of cannabis] is INDIAN HEMP .

. 88A: [Accumulation of rubbish] is REFUSE HEAP .

. 74A: [Thermocouple in a gas furnace, e.g.] is HEAT SENSOR .

. 59A: [Is better than all other competitors, price-wise] is CAN’T BE BEAT .

. 46A: [Milhouse, to Bart] is BEST FRIEND .

. 35A: [Honorary president of the Girl Scouts from 1945 to 1953] is BESS TRUMAN .

. 18A: [1971 Bruce Lee movie featuring a drug-smuggling crime lord] is THE BIG BOSS .

Start as an office temp, work your way up, and become the boss. That’s the American Dream . . . for many people, anyway. There’s probably a bizarre parallel universe where all of these corporate ladder rungs are legitimate ranks, where you start as an office temp and get promoted to office hemp. Thankfully, we don’t live in that universe. As a bonus, I fit in HARD WORK at 65A and NEPOTISM at 69A, and they both have the clue [Reason why some move up the corporate ladder].

Some other answers and clues:

1A: [Mini elevator?] is JACK . A jack to raise up a Mini Cooper, say.

. A jack to raise up a Mini Cooper, say. 17A: [Star sign for people who are all “extremely friendly and intelligent (except for you)," per Weird Al’s “Your Horoscope for Today”] is VIRGO . The clue is not intended to be an insult toward you Virgos out there. Honest. I just thought it was funny. This song is low-key one of my favorite Weird Al songs just because it’s so frenetic. Listen to it here.

. The clue is not intended to be an insult toward you Virgos out there. Honest. I just thought it was funny. This song is low-key one of my favorite Weird Al songs just because it’s so frenetic. Listen to it here. 24A: [Capital building?] is ARENA . For you proud Caps fans.

. For you proud Caps fans. 6D: [Crystal twirled by the Goblin King in “Labyrinth,” e.g.] is ORB . Here’s a neat behind-the-scenes look at how a professional juggler twirled those crystals blindly behind David Bowie’s back.

. Here’s a neat behind-the-scenes look at how a professional juggler twirled those crystals blindly behind David Bowie’s back. 9D: [Accessory for a mayor with “Mayor” printed on it, stereotypically] is SASH . I added that last bit onto the clue because, while the sash could probably be part of a mayor or governor costume you might wear for Halloween, I don’t think a mayor or governor would actually wear one (unless it’s Joe Quimby).

. I added that last bit onto the clue because, while the sash could probably be part of a mayor or governor costume you might wear for Halloween, I don’t think a mayor or governor would actually wear one (unless it’s Joe Quimby). 42D: [R&B singer Lennox] is ARI Lennox. She’s one of D.C.’s own. Here’s her song “Backseat.”

Lennox. She’s one of D.C.’s own. Here’s her song “Backseat.” 79D: [Informal term for decompression sickness, or a 1995 Radiohead album] is THE BENDS . It’s my favorite Radiohead album, so there was no way I was leaving that out of the clue.

. It’s my favorite Radiohead album, so there was no way I was leaving that out of the clue. 115D / 115A: [With 115 Across, character searching for a black falcon] is SAM / SPADE. A weird bit of serendipity that these two answers ended up crossing one another.

Reminder about next week: There’s a metapuzzle on tap. You’ve got this.