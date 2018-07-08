Earlier this week, Twitter helped the following question from the icon designer Louie Mantia go viral: “What’s something that seems obvious within your profession, but the general public seems to misunderstand?” Fellow crossword constructor Laura Braunstein had this to say in reply:

In a word we use on the Internet these days . . . THIS. Whenever I meet people at a party and the subject of my job comes up, someone will usually ask me, “How do you go about writing a crossword? Do you write the answers first or the clues first?” I never thought there was much mystery to it . . . or maybe I did before I’d ever attempted to write a puzzle, but that was long enough ago that I really don’t remember what I thought about puzzles in my Life Before Crosswords. I suppose it’s a little like asking an author how one writes a fictional story; does she start with the characters, the general plot line, the time period, or something else? The point is, maybe the process of how one builds a crossword isn’t so intuitive if you only solve puzzles rather than write them. And to reiterate: You start with the grid, or the theme and the grid if it has a theme. The clues always come later.



Solution to July 8, 2018 crossword, “Themeless No. 8″

Let’s get right to the answers and clues of note in this 130-word themeless puzzle, starting with the four interlocking 21-letter answers:

26A: [“Even ordinary people can do great things”] is “ NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES .” I suspect this phrase became popular online within the last several years, though I’m not 100 percent sure. I know I’ve used it in reference to this gent, Doug Stevens, who has saved every copy of his completed Post crossword puzzles since 2003.

60A: ["We need to be realistic about this"] is " LET'S NOT GET CARRIED AWAY ." This is a more generic phrase than 26A, but hopefully just as evocative.

92A: [1996 No. 2 single by Donna Lewis] is " I LOVE YOU ALWAYS FOREVER ." Admittedly this wasn't my first choice for this slot. To begin with, it surprised me to learn that it was 21 letters. I heard this song pretty much every time I rode in the car when I was 13. Here, have an earworm.

Running through all three of those answers is NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER at 10D: [Bowlful at Joe's Crab Shack]. I don't believe I've ever eaten there but I'm a fan of the dish itself.

Normally when I write a themeless puzzle, I’ll take one or two seed entries and hit the ground running. I had been saving NOT ALL HEROES WEAR CAPES, LET’S NOT GET CARRIED AWAY, and NEW ENGLAND CLAM CHOWDER as 21-letter answers for their own themeless puzzles; I had tried (and failed) to use the latter in at least one of my previous themeless puzzles for the Post. Imagine my surprise when I found that all three of those 21s could intersect like this. Sometimes it pays to be lucky.

Among the other answers:

25A: [Serial numbers?] is RATINGS . Think of a dramatic TV serial here.

. Think of a dramatic TV serial here. 51A: [Presents a yellow card to, e.g.] is WARNS . Just in time for the World Cup.

. Just in time for the World Cup. 73A: [“The Water Engine” playwright David] is David MAMET . I didn’t just pull this play out of the darkest recesses of Google; I actually know it. In fact, I was *in* it during my junior year of high school, back when I thought I was somewhat good at acting. Spoiler alert: I’m not.

. I didn’t just pull this play out of the darkest recesses of Google; I actually know it. In fact, I was *in* it during my junior year of high school, back when I thought I was somewhat good at acting. Spoiler alert: I’m not. 75A: [Verizon store phone number, e.g.?] is PRICE . The price of the phone itself, that is. The clue’s incomplete, of course, because you end up paying for the monthly data plan as well as the retail price of the phone.

. The price of the phone itself, that is. The clue’s incomplete, of course, because you end up paying for the monthly data plan as well as the retail price of the phone. 105A / 95D: [With 95 Down, former senator who wrote “Herding Cats: A Life in Politics”] is TRENT / LOTT . I didn’t plan for these two answers to cross; it just worked out that way. Herding cats sounds like a more fun job than one in politics, in my opinion.

. I didn’t plan for these two answers to cross; it just worked out that way. Herding cats sounds like a more fun job than one in politics, in my opinion. 2D: [New tech start-up?] is REBOOT , for all of those times we Windows users have encountered the Blue Screen of Death.

, for all of those times we Windows users have encountered the Blue Screen of Death. 6D: [College board?] is MEALS . Confession: I did not know until maybe a year or two ago that the board of “room and board” referred to the meal plan. Just one of those gaps in my knowledge.

. Confession: I did not know until maybe a year or two ago that the board of “room and board” referred to the meal plan. Just one of those gaps in my knowledge. 8D: [No longer working in the private sector?] is EX-ARMY , which pairs somewhat nicely with . . .

, which pairs somewhat nicely with . . . 14D: [College program for potential majors, briefly], which is ROTC . This is my favorite clue today.

. This is my favorite clue today. 35D: [Unspecific descriptor] is SUCH AND SUCH . It occurs to me that [Others like it] might have made for a trickier clue for this answer.

. It occurs to me that [Others like it] might have made for a trickier clue for this answer. 39D: [“Whatcha Say” singer] is JASON DERULO . Here, have a second earworm.

. Here, have a second earworm. 40D: [They took some Hobbits to Isengard] is ENTS . Here, have a third earworm.

. Here, have a third earworm. 53D: [“Hang on, we should rethink this . . ."] is “ OH WAIT .” I tried for a while to clue this as the ending phrase of a sarcastic comment, as in, “Good thing the U.S. made the World Cup in 2018 . . . oh wait.” It’s difficult to give that phrase a sarcastic clue without the full context, though. Either way, I thought it was funny that it crosses LET’S NOT GET CARRIED AWAY.

.” I tried for a while to clue this as the ending phrase of a sarcastic comment, as in, “Good thing the U.S. made the World Cup in 2018 . . . oh wait.” It’s difficult to give that phrase a sarcastic clue without the full context, though. Either way, I thought it was funny that it crosses LET’S NOT GET CARRIED AWAY. 63D: [Crew in the cast of “Silicon Valley”] is AMANDA Crew. Maybe a tough clue, that. She plays Monica Hall, the associate partner who helps out the tech team at Pied Piper.

Crew. Maybe a tough clue, that. She plays Monica Hall, the associate partner who helps out the tech team at Pied Piper. 81D: [Antiwar activist Tom] is Tom HAYDEN. He passed away in late 2016. He seems to have been an interesting guy; a former spouse of Jane Fonda, he grew from the ’60s counterculture and carried it through to his political activism as a California state senator.

See you next week!