One more week until the second annual Boswords, a crossword tournament in West Roxbury, Mass. I won’t be able to make it, but here’s a reminder about it, anyway, in case one or two of you will be in the Boston area. Looking ahead, the New York crossword tournament Lollapuzzoola will be holding its 11th edition on Saturday, Aug. 18, and the lineup of constructors includes Erik Agard, Jeff Chen, Aimee Lucido, Mike Nothnagel, Paolo Pasco, Doug Peterson, Patti Varol and Yacob Yonas. Good stuff.



Solution to July 22, 2018 crossword, “Initial Careers”

Eleven famous people have been given new careers based on the two initials beginning their names:

23A: [Author who was initially an American League batter?] is D.H. LAWRENCE , based on the phrase designated hitter.

, based on the phrase designated hitter. 25A: [Sports equipment company co-founder who was initially the head of the DOJ?] is A.G. SPALDING . Attorney general.

. Attorney general. 37A: [Quarterback who was initially a writer of fiction for adolescents?] is Y.A. TITTLE . Young adult. Coincidental timing on this answer.

. Young adult. Coincidental timing on this answer. 40A: [Comedian who was initially a plumber fixing British toilets?] is W.C. FIELDS . Water closet.

. Water closet. 69A: [Author who was initially a PC technician?] is H.P. LOVECRAFT . Hewlett-Packard.

. Hewlett-Packard. 94A: [Showman who was initially a health-care worker helping patients regain movement?] is P.T. BARNUM . Physical therapy.

. Physical therapy. 100A: [Artist who was initially a rapper?] is M.C. ESCHER . Traditionally this stands for master of ceremonies, but in hip-hop slang it can stand for mic controller. Either way, you know it as “emcee.”

. Traditionally this stands for master of ceremonies, but in hip-hop slang it can stand for mic controller. Either way, you know it as “emcee.” 113A: [Poet who was initially a professional designing power grids and robots?] is E.E. CUMMINGS . Electrical engineer.

. Electrical engineer. 116A: [Author who was initially a lawyer?] is J.D. SALINGER . Juris doctor.

. Juris doctor. 46D: [Author who was initially a law enforcement official?] is P.D. JAMES . Police department.

. Police department. 50D: [Poet who was initially an executive of the “Felicity” network?] is W.B. YEATS . The WB, short for Warner Bros.

. The WB, short for Warner Bros. 53D: [NBA player who was initially a cooling-system repairman?] is A.C. GREEN. Air conditioner. Green is the only living member of this theme set. He was the NBA’s Iron Man, playing in a record 1,192 straight games.

Some other names I left out: P.G. WODEHOUSE (initially a film rater?), the Vanity Fair publisher S.I. NEWHOUSE (initially a publisher of Sports Illustrated?), J.K. ROWLING (initially a stand-up comic? That seemed like a stretch to go to “just kidding”), and the pitcher C.C. SABATHIA (initially …. um, an emailer? a nurse giving doses to a patient? This did not work so well).

Other answers and clues:

27A: [Actress Sobieski with a repetitive first name] is LEELEE Sobieski. I remember her from “Deep Impact,” but I put in that info about her first name since I was a tad worried about the crossing with ALCEE at 7D: [Florida Rep. Hastings]. Just trying to help, folks.

Sobieski. I remember her from “Deep Impact,” but I put in that info about her first name since I was a tad worried about the crossing with at 7D: [Florida Rep. Hastings]. Just trying to help, folks. 34A: [Former E! series focusing on Ms. Jenner’s life after her gender transition] is “ I AM CAIT .” I never saw this, but I’m all in favor of TV shows and movies giving greater visibility to the trans community (and the authentic kind of visibility; not the kind that would have featured Scarlett Johansson in a transgender role).

.” I never saw this, but I’m all in favor of TV shows and movies giving greater visibility to the trans community (and the authentic kind of visibility; not the kind that would have featured Scarlett Johansson in a transgender role). 58A: [Elon Musk, e.g.] is TYCOON . I wrote this clue a few weeks ago, but given recent events, I wish I could have it back.

. I wrote this clue a few weeks ago, but given recent events, I wish I could have it back. 88A: [Lord of the rings, at times?] is GYMNAST . Frodo was an ace on the pommel horse. It’s a well-known fact.

. Frodo was an ace on the pommel horse. It’s a well-known fact. 107A: [Old text-messaging system] is TELEX . This was my favorite clue today, although I wondered at first if I could use it, because surely “text” had to be part of the Telex name, right? Nope, it was short for TELeprinter EXchange.

. This was my favorite clue today, although I wondered at first if I could use it, because surely “text” had to be part of the Telex name, right? Nope, it was short for TELeprinter EXchange. 127A: [Source of Heart beats?] is DRUM . The band Heart, that is. Have an earworm.

. The band Heart, that is. Have an earworm. 11D: [Recess opposite a narthex] is APSE . I’m just noting this to say I’m a big fan of the word “narthex.” Without knowing what it means, I’d have assumed it was the name of a Klingon warrior from “Star Trek” or a medication brand.

. I’m just noting this to say I’m a big fan of the word “narthex.” Without knowing what it means, I’d have assumed it was the name of a Klingon warrior from “Star Trek” or a medication brand. 71D / 76D: [With 76 Down, Cratchit bearing a crutch] is TINY / TIM. Serendipitous that these two entries ended up next to each other.

See you next week!