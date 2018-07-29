New crossword blog! Virginia Nicholson has started “Life in the E League,” a crossword blog about the New York Times puzzle. It’s named after the E division at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. She’s aiming not just to provide some daily musings about the puzzle but to keep track of her progress as a solver; I foresee graduation to higher divisions in the future for her and if she makes it to the D division, I think that means the NBA’s D-League would be required by law to sign her to a contract (oh wait, that’s called the G league now? Whatever, I still say the contract would be binding).



Solution to July 29, 2018 crossword, “Triple Play”

Simple theme idea today — take a word with a repeated syllable and add another word beginning with the same syllable to make wacky phrases with now three identical syllables:

23A: [Wild lobster relative?] is CRAY CRAY CRAYFISH . “Cray cray” is a slang term for “crazy,” in case that’s new to you.

33A: [Gorge where one does a kicking dance?] is CAN-CAN CANYON .

48A: [Cheerleading toy dog?] is POM-POM POMERANIAN . I might be just me, but I think these two words are redundant.

66A: [Where extinct birds were trained in karate?] is DODO DOJOS .

68A: [Errand runner who's full of energy?] is GO-GO GOFER .

86A: [Horseplay with a percussion instrument?] is TOM-TOM TOMFOOLERY .

104A: [Season that's good for both parties involved?] is WIN-WIN WINTER .

. 116A: [Belittle bigwigs?] is POOH-POOH POOHBAHS.

This puzzle basically exists because I thought of CRAY CRAY CRAYFISH one day and it amused me.

Some other answers and clues:

36A: [Corporation that owns the Willy Wonka Candy Factory] is NESTLÉ . Yup, it’s a real thing.

110A: [Noise from Narnia's Aslan] is ROAR . As I recall, I'd just re-watched the first Narnia movie when I was writing this puzzle.

11D: [Furry sitcom character] is ALF . You didn't write in ITT, did you?

14D: [Right field?] is ETHICS . My favorite clue today.

15D: [Oscar-nominated portrayer of Juno MacGuff] is ELLEN PAGE . Juno MacGuff is such a great name.

. Juno MacGuff is such a great name. 74D: [Member of the love triangle in the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” book “Triangle: Imzadi II”] is TROI. File this under “Yeah I stretched to find a new cluing angle for TROI so sue me.”

A heads-up about the next couple of puzzles: The Aug. 5 puzzle will be on the tougher side, and the Aug. 12 puzzle . . . that one is going to be a completely different ballgame than you may be used to. Stay tuned.