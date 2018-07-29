New crossword blog! Virginia Nicholson has started “Life in the E League,” a crossword blog about the New York Times puzzle. It’s named after the E division at the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament. She’s aiming not just to provide some daily musings about the puzzle but to keep track of her progress as a solver; I foresee graduation to higher divisions in the future for her and if she makes it to the D division, I think that means the NBA’s D-League would be required by law to sign her to a contract (oh wait, that’s called the G league now? Whatever, I still say the contract would be binding).
Simple theme idea today — take a word with a repeated syllable and add another word beginning with the same syllable to make wacky phrases with now three identical syllables:
- 23A: [Wild lobster relative?] is CRAY CRAY CRAYFISH. “Cray cray” is a slang term for “crazy,” in case that’s new to you.
- 33A: [Gorge where one does a kicking dance?] is CAN-CAN CANYON.
- 48A: [Cheerleading toy dog?] is POM-POM POMERANIAN. I might be just me, but I think these two words are redundant.
- 66A: [Where extinct birds were trained in karate?] is DODO DOJOS.
- 68A: [Errand runner who’s full of energy?] is GO-GO GOFER.
- 86A: [Horseplay with a percussion instrument?] is TOM-TOM TOMFOOLERY.
- 104A: [Season that’s good for both parties involved?] is WIN-WIN WINTER.
- 116A: [Belittle bigwigs?] is POOH-POOH POOHBAHS.
This puzzle basically exists because I thought of CRAY CRAY CRAYFISH one day and it amused me.
Some other answers and clues:
- 36A: [Corporation that owns the Willy Wonka Candy Factory] is NESTLÉ. Yup, it’s a real thing.
- 110A: [Noise from Narnia’s Aslan] is ROAR. As I recall, I’d just re-watched the first Narnia movie when I was writing this puzzle.
- 11D: [Furry sitcom character] is ALF. You didn’t write in ITT, did you?
- 14D: [Right field?] is ETHICS. My favorite clue today.
- 15D: [Oscar-nominated portrayer of Juno MacGuff] is ELLEN PAGE. Juno MacGuff is such a great name.
- 74D: [Member of the love triangle in the “Star Trek: The Next Generation” book “Triangle: Imzadi II”] is TROI. File this under “Yeah I stretched to find a new cluing angle for TROI so sue me.”
A heads-up about the next couple of puzzles: The Aug. 5 puzzle will be on the tougher side, and the Aug. 12 puzzle . . . that one is going to be a completely different ballgame than you may be used to. Stay tuned.