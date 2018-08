Any suggestions for this reader, who wrote to us during the July 20, 2018 chat? Here’s the question:

“I would love to see a Hax Philes on specific strategies that did or didn’t work to help with: (a) adult kids who are struggling to launch, and/or, (b) ways to make multigenerational living work and/or, (c) suggestions about how to handle things that should have worked but didn’t, like if you charged rent and they didn’t hold up their end, but you don’t want to kick them out on the street.”

Go: