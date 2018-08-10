Today is my mother’s birthday. Happy birthday, Puzzle Mom!

There are two parts to today’s TV-based theme. First, there are some long Across answers that cross-reference 120A:

23A: [Actress who directed an episode of 120 Across called “Arkangel”] is JODIE FOSTER .

. 35A: [Screenwriter who created 120 Across] is CHARLIE BROOKER .

. 108A: [Genre for 120 Across] is SCIENCE FICTION .

. 120A: [British TV series that’s illustrated literally in this puzzle] is BLACK MIRROR.

How is BLACK MIRROR illustrated literally in this puzzle? You’ll notice in the middle of the grid some Across entries without any clue numbers; in fact, they don’t have any clues at all in the print version. It turns out the word BLACK is hiding in the middle series of black squares. They serve as the middle of some bizarre nine-letter palindromes which cause the first four letters to be mirrored in the adjacent Across entries:

57A: [Former prime minister Tony, when he spends money in Iran?] is RIAL B LAIR . LAIR is the reverse of RIAL and sits to the right of RIAL in the grid.

64A: [Part of a city where people talk with a Southern accent?] is DRAW L WARD .

. 70A: [Scent from a love god?] is AMOR A ROMA .

. 76A: [Actress Bow, when she swam in a shrinking body of water?] is ARAL C LARA .

. 82A: [Hip-hop performances inspired by a flash?] is SPAR K RAPS.

This central section caused me fits. I set out to do three things: 1) Use palindromes that are made up of legitimate words both with and without the letters in BLACK, 2) keep the crossing Down words fair, and 3) evoke funny images in the palindromes. No doubt there probably would have been some sillier theme palindromes if I’d decided to ignore the first rule.

One benefit of scrunching the most critical part of the theme in the center, though, was that it gave me some room to use some longer, colorful fill and clues that I normally don’t get to use:

86A: [Bright aquarium addition] is NEON TETRA . I think my Dad used to have some in a fish tank he used to own.

112A: [See what I mean?] is LIPREAD . My favorite clue this week.

. My favorite clue this week. 125A/6A: [With 6 Across, writer who wrote, “Experience is the name everyone gives to their mistakes”] is OSCAR / WILDE . I didn’t plan on both parts of his name ending up in the puzzle, but it worked out okay.

8D: [Basis for a personal foul penalty in football] is LATE HIT .

. 11D: [Informal term for an adviser of the 43rd president] is BUSHIE . I might be wrong but I don’t think there was an equivalent term with Obama’s advisers, was there?

13D: [Devices made for fast and heavy drinking] is BEER BONGS . Two words associated with college parties get combined into one thing.

. Two words associated with college parties get combined into one thing. 63D: [Former NBA star Allen Iverson’s nickname] is THE ANSWER . I know he’s in the Hall of Fame but it’s really hard to overstate just how good a player he was.

. I know he’s in the Hall of Fame but it’s really hard to overstate just how good a player he was. 81D: [Beat reporter?] is SNARE DRUM . I’ll probably lay off the “drum = beat” angle for a little bit since I did one of those last week.

. I’ll probably lay off the “drum = beat” angle for a little bit since I did one of those last week. 91D: [Cookie cutter?] is INCISOR. My second-favorite clue this week.

Here’s an announcement about next week’s puzzle: It will not be a regular crossword. In fact, you can’t solve it online; you’ll need to either solve it in the Magazine or print out a PDF copy here. It’s going to be a variety puzzle . . . with a meta! I hope you’ll enjoy it.