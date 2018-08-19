Last week’s variety metapuzzle generated a pretty strong response from readers. Many people wrote to me that they enjoyed the new challenge, but others (understandably) would prefer to keep solving regular crosswords. Variety puzzles are going to be the exception rather than the norm around here … but stay on your toes in case I decide to throw another curveball your way. You never know.

By the way, in case you prefer to solve on paper but did not want to tackle the variety puzzle, we’ve added a printable version of my old regular crossword, “Sound Packing,” to the PDF file for last weekend on the Post’s puzzle Web page. So go to the puzzle named “Sound Packing,” select Print / “Blank Puzzle,” and you can print out either “Sound Packing” or the variety metapuzzle, or both if you wish.



Solution to August 19, 2018 crossword, “It Takes Two”

Twelve words and phrases add two of the same letters to create wacky answers:

23A: [High school calculus whiz who may be crowned queen?] is PRO M M ATHLETE , based on pro athlete.

, based on pro athlete. 25A: [Little devils who love spiced tea?] is CHA I I MPS . Chimps.

. Chimps. 31A: [Images of a cunning creature’s skeleton?] is FO X X -RAYS . Forays. Now I’m wondering if a “rays emitted by Jamie or Redd Foxx” angle could have been better, though that would have been slightly inconsistent with the other theme answers since all of the others split the added letters between two words.

. Forays. Now I’m wondering if a “rays emitted by Jamie or Redd Foxx” angle could have been better, though that would have been slightly inconsistent with the other theme answers since all of the others split the added letters between two words. 35A: [Exquisite African antelope?] is FIN E E LAND . Finland.

. Finland. 49A: [Macho one’s bar game?] is STU D D ARTS . The old royal line Stuarts.

. The old royal line Stuarts. 59A: [Doing the hairless hustle, say?] is BAL D D ANCING . Balancing. BALD DANCERS might have made for a less awkward theme answer, but it would also have been based on a much shakier base word — who uses “balancers”?

. Balancing. BALD DANCERS might have made for a less awkward theme answer, but it would also have been based on a much shakier base word — who uses “balancers”? 70A: [Choir member’s crew tool?] is ALT O O AR . Altar.

. Altar. 79A: [“Mr. Gehrig, exert some strength"?] is “ LO U , U SE POWER .” Lose power.

.” Lose power. 91A: [Cut back on flashy jewelry?] is CUR B B LING . Curling.

. Curling. 105A: [Have fewer sword fights than everyone else?] is DUE L L EAST . Due east.

. Due east. 108A: [Period of composure that lasts a long time?] is POIS E E ON . Poison.

. Poison. 116A: [Ms. Gardner’s marker on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?] is AVA’ S S TAR . Avatar.

. Avatar. And the revealer at 119A: [Type of tennis match, and what’s spelled out by the pairs of letters added to 12 phrases in this puzzle] is MIXED DOUBLES .

Building this was sort of the opposite experience compared to “Flip on the Telly” from a couple of weeks ago. That one had relatively few theme squares overall (just 90 of them), and so it opened the grid up for some longer, colorful fill. This one has far more theme squares than normal (121), and so the grid got way more constrained. There probably was a parallel universe where I used the same theme but added actual *mixed* doubles — meaning, adding MI, then XE, and so on to spell out MIXED DOUBLES, and that would have required fewer theme answers overall. Then again, the next bigram in that sequence would be DD, which isn’t really a mix of letters. Either way, hopefully the revealer at the end was a decent payoff.

Some other answers and clues:

52A: [Senators, e.g., but not Representatives] is TEAM . A hockey reference, that.

. A hockey reference, that. 83A: [“Mad Men" secretary ___ Blankenship] is IDA . I’ve never seen the show, I still found this Twitter observation by Oliver Roeder at FiveThirtyEight to be pretty amusing. There’s a scene where you can see that Ida is working on a crossword, and to keep things in the correct time period, the writers gave her a New York Times puzzle from March 12, 1965. I really want to know why her answer for the clue [Salamander] was CARS. It’s not like CARS was even a close answer and it wasn’t even related to the adjacent clues.

. I’ve never seen the show, I still found this Twitter observation by Oliver Roeder at FiveThirtyEight to be pretty amusing. There’s a scene where you can see that Ida is working on a crossword, and to keep things in the correct time period, the writers gave her a New York Times puzzle from March 12, 1965. I really want to know why her answer for the clue [Salamander] was CARS. It’s not like CARS was even a close answer and it wasn’t even related to the adjacent clues. 26D: [Setting for some Salman Rushdie books] is INDIA . One of two NATO alphabet code words that got left over from last week.

. One of two NATO alphabet code words that got left over from last week. 43D: [Go like a Rocket, in a way] is DRIBBLE . A basketball reference, that.

. A basketball reference, that. 46D: [Music genre that “must be as ignorable as it is interesting," per Brian Eno] is AMBIENT . Mr. Eno is as quotable as his name is useful for crossword constructors.

. Mr. Eno is as quotable as his name is useful for crossword constructors. 103D: [Mass units, briefly] is KILOS . The plural form of the other NATO alphabet code word that got left over from last week.

. The plural form of the other NATO alphabet code word that got left over from last week. 112D: [“Too ___ Cooks" (2014 Adult Swim viral video)] is MANY. Here, have an earworm.

See you next week!