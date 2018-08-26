Crosswords

For anyone living on the West Coast or planning to travel there in October, the Crosswords L.A. puzzle tournament is returning to the University of Southern California on Sunday, October 21. You can register here. You can also buy past Crosswords L.A. tournament packets here, and part of the proceeds are donated to Reading to Kids.

Speaking of crossword tournaments, last weekend was the 11th edition of Lollapuzzoola in New York City. As luck would have it, the tournament happened to fall on my sixth wedding anniversary, so my wife Vicki and I decided to enter as a team in the Pairs division. The crossword gods must have blessed us that day because we finished in third place out of 63 teams and took home some sweet trophies to boot. How’s that for an anniversary present?

Of course, the main reason that I go to these tournaments is to see all my puzzle friends. That’s the same reason you should go. If you’ve ever thought about going to a tournament yourself but didn’t know if you’d enjoy it, go. They’re a blast.



Solution to August 26, 2018 crossword, “Brand New”

Nine familiar phrases get redefined as though they’re new products for a specific brand, with a company spokesperson pitching you the product’s benefits in fill-in-the-blank format:

23A: [“Now introducing our newest product, ___, the perfect software for scanning PDFs onto building blocks”] is ADOBE BRICKS .

. 25A: [" . . . ___, a motor that gives you the power to watch the ‘Positively Entertaining’ channel”] is ION ENGINE .

. 40A: [" . . . ___: What better way to enjoy our electronics than with our homemade cheese?"] is SHARP CHEDDAR .

. 57A: [" . . . ___, a refreshing drink for when you’re refreshing pages on your iPad”] is APPLE JUICE .

. 70A: [" . . . ___: Tasteful kitchen flooring to go with our tasty sandwiches”] is SUBWAY TILES .

. 87A: [" . . . ___, our fashionable line of kilts for British auto drivers”] is MINI SKIRTS .

. 100A: [" . . . ___: Because you deserve treats for driving our fuel-efficient vehicles”] is SMART COOKIES .

. 122A: [" . . . ___: Fill up a tank with gas, then fill up another tank with bass”] is SHELL FISH .

. 124A: [" . . . ___. Need to move your belongings but can’t afford to rent a van or a truck? Here’s our inexpensive alternative: Birds!"] is BUDGET HAWKS.

Full disclosure: I received a grand total of $0 from these companies to make this puzzle. However, I expect a billion dollars from each of them if they develop the products listed herein. It’s only fair.

A few other answers and clues:

35A: [Facial spots] is ACNE and 53D: [Facial spots] is SPAS . This has two layers of serendipity that I did not plan. Not only are the clues the same, but the digits in their clue numbers are swapped.

and 53D: [Facial spots] is . This has two layers of serendipity that I did not plan. Not only are the clues the same, but the digits in their clue numbers are swapped. 109A: [Team that drafted Bryce Harper, briefly] is NATS and 119A: [Bryce Harper, in 2012] is ROOKIE . This is a totally original insight that no one has ever written before, but Bryce Harper is a good baseball player.

and 119A: [Bryce Harper, in 2012] is . This is a totally original insight that no one has ever written before, but Bryce Harper is a good baseball player. 133A: [1952 and 1963 U.S. Open champ Julius] is Julius BOROS . This was originally going to be BOYOS, as in the term for Scottish lads, but that would have made AIRWAY at 105D which would have duplicated the “way” in SUBWAY TILES at 70A.

. This was originally going to be BOYOS, as in the term for Scottish lads, but that would have made AIRWAY at 105D which would have duplicated the “way” in SUBWAY TILES at 70A. 96D: [Bumper sticker word featured alongside symbols of religion and peace] is COEXIST . Here’s what the bumper sticker looks like in case you’ve never seen it.

. Here’s what the bumper sticker looks like in case you’ve never seen it. 107D: [Letter-drops?] is ERASES. My favorite clue today.

See you next week!