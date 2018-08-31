

Police in Los Angeles fatally shot the former actress Vanessa Marquez during a welfare check at her apartment, officials said. (iStock)

Police in Los Angeles fatally shot a former actress from the show “ER” on Thursday after she grabbed a BB gun while they were responding to a welfare check at her apartment, authorities said.

Vanessa Marquez, 49, who played a nurse on the hit 1990s television show, died at the hospital after being shot in the torso, officials said.

The episode unfolded at about 1:45 p.m. when three police officers and a mental-health clinician tried to check on Marquez at her apartment in a three-apartment building in Pasadena. According to Los Angeles Times, they had been summoned to her apartment by her landlord, who was concerned about her.

The officers found that she was having medical problems, including seizures, Lt. Joe Mendoza of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department told reporters.

“It appeared that the female was gravely disabled,” Mendoza said. Police said that the officers believed that she could be suffering from mental-health issues and said that she appeared to be unable to care for herself.

The group tried to communicate with her, Mendoza said, but she was very uncooperative. They spoke with her for more than an hour and half before she “armed herself” with a BB gun that resembled a semiautomatic handgun and pointed it at officers, Mendoza said. The shooting happened on the landing at the top of the stairs to her apartment.

At least one of the officers fired, striking Marquez in the chest, Mendoza said. He did not give details about how many shots were fired. The Times reported that there was evidence of several bullet holes at her apartment complex. The officers, who were not identified, were not injured but were undergoing routine medical examinations, Mendoza said.

Police declined to provide photographs of the BB gun they said Marquez wielded.

At least 679 people have been fatally shot by police in 2018, according to a database maintained by The Washington Post.

[Fatal Force: 679 people have been shot and killed by police in 2018]

Marquez had a relatively prolific acting career in the 1990s, appearing in 27 “ER” episodes, the film “Stand and Deliver” and such television series as “Malcolm & Eddie,” “Seinfeld” and “Melrose Place.”

Her acting career seemed to have slowed in recent decades, but she made waves last fall when she accused George Clooney of blacklisting her after she had spoken up about alleged harassment on the set of “ER.” Clooney said that, as an actor, he had no role in the show’s casting decisions.

According to Variety, Marquez said that she suffered from immune disorders, including celiac disease, and that she experienced chronic pain and was “homebound.”

“A person only has so much strength and I’m afraid I’ve used all mine up,” she wrote in a social media post in January 2017. “Why couldn’t my dream have lasted for more than just those few years?”

Read more:

A homeless man says a couple spent donations meant for him. A judge ordered them to give him the rest.

Florida family terrorized by backyard squatter: a giant lizard that looks like something out of ‘Jurassic Park’

Two men charged with sexual assault on planes amid increase in similar reports, prosecutor says