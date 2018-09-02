I love the AMC show “Better Call Saul.” It’s well-written, the acting is great, and it gets me back into the “Breaking Bad” universe that I had a hard time leaving after that show ended in 2013. One extra touch that amuses me to no end is that Mike Ehrmantraut, one of the main characters of “Saul,” likes solving crosswords. Every now and then you’ll see him working on a grid while something else develops on-screen. In a recent episode, viewers noticed that he sat down to solve a puzzle in pencil. As someone who permanently converted to pencil-solving after my crossword tournament in 2012, I think Mike has made the correct choice and I’m proud to have him on Team Pencil.



Solution to September 2, 2018 crossword, “Misreading”

Eight famous books get their titles re-parsed in a wacky way:

22A: [1883 novel about how riches and territory are the same thing?] is TREASURE IS LAND , based on Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson.

32A: [1911 children's book about a hidden lair of needlefish?] is THE SECRET GAR DEN , based on The Secret Garden by Frances Hodgson Burnett.

50A: [1997 novel about a U.S. history grad student's exam?] is AMERICAN PAST ORAL , based on American Pastoral by Philip Roth.

63A: [1949 book about a duel assistant's former spouse?] is THE SECOND'S EX , based on The Second Sex by Simone de Beauvoir.

70A: [1931 novel about a shortage of slime?] is THE GOO DEARTH , based on The Good Earth by Pearl S. Buck.

83A: [1959 novel about the cool state police officers employed by a celebrity?] is STAR'S HIP TROOPERS , based on Starship Troopers by Robert A. Heinlein.

98A: [1902 novella about the essence belonging to Untouchable Eliot's evil counterpart?] is HEART OF DARK NESS , based on Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad.

, based on Heart of Darkness by Joseph Conrad. 116A: [1719 novel about songbirds perched atop a castaway?] is ROBINS ON CRUSOE, based on Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe.

Some other re-parsed titles I left out: CHAR LOTTE’S WEB, ANGELA SASHES, ATLAS SHRUG GED (a book about a degree one gets for not caring about geography?), and NORTH ANGER ABBEY. Two titles that I really hated to omit were THE CAT CHER IN THE RYE and THE LITTLEST RANGER (based on the 2009 book The Little Stranger by Sarah Waters). I just couldn’t find other good re-parsed titles of the same length as either of them.

Other answers and clues:

60A: [Where a spade may be laid] isn’t a card table, but a TOOL SHED . This was my second-favorite clue today.

89A: [Little Caesars rival] is PAPA JOHN'S . I could be wrong but I'd bet this chain will be renamed at some point in the future for obvious reasons.

113A: [Resistance figure] is OHM . I wonder if people got tripped up with CHE here.

6D: [Motion picture problem?] is BLUR . As in, a blur from a photo taken while moving.

11D / 48D: [With 48 Down, system of ethical standards at many a college] is HONOR / CODE . This was a prominent feature of daily life at my alma mater, Haverford College. Just a little tip of the hat.

38D: ["The Karate Kid" actor Ralph] is Ralph MACCHIO . I have what is probably an irrational love of that movie, having watched it dozens of times when I was younger. I haven't seen the new YouTube Premium show Cobra Kai but I've heard good things.

. I have what is probably an irrational love of that movie, having watched it dozens of times when I was younger. I haven’t seen the new YouTube Premium show Cobra Kai but I’ve heard good things. 115D: [Clippers’ arena?] isn’t about the NBA, but the SEA, where clipper ships roam. My favorite clue today.

Here’s a heads-up: Remember how, after the variety “Spell It Out” puzzle, I said that you should stay on your toes in case I threw another strange puzzle at you? That time is coming on Sept. 16. Next weekend’s puzzle on Sept. 9 will be trickier than normal, but not necessarily unprecedented. The Sept. 16 puzzle, however, may be a challenge that many of you haven’t seen before. Be prepared!