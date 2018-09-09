If you like themeless puzzles, Will Nediger is offering a set of sixteen of them called “Suite Sixteen,” designed to feature 16-letter answers that you don’t see in normal 15×15 crosswords. The set is $10 Canadian dollars, and Will does good work, so check ’em out.



Solution to September 9, 2018 crossword, “Small Screen”

Today features a rebus theme in which seven one-word TV series have each been squashed into a single square:

23A: [Critical cultivation periods] is GRO( WING S )EASONS and 19D: [Fixtures on playgrounds] is S( WING S )ETS . The old NBC show “Wings.”

and 19D: [Fixtures on playgrounds] is . The old NBC show “Wings.” 46A: [Brief] is CO( NCIS )E and 9D: [Where “The Joy Luck Club” takes place] is SAN FRA( NCIS )CO . The CBS show “NCIS” and the only show among the seven that’s still on the air.

and 9D: [Where “The Joy Luck Club” takes place] is . The CBS show “NCIS” and the only show among the seven that’s still on the air. 48A: [Deterring substances] is REP( ELLEN )TS and 15D: [Avoid getting involved] is LEAVE W( ELL EN )OUGH ALONE . The old ABC show “Ellen.”

and 15D: [Avoid getting involved] is . The old ABC show “Ellen.” 51A: [Missiles launched by the Human Torch] is FI( REBA )LLS and 38D: [Higher value on one’s investment] is MO( RE BA )NG FOR YOUR BUCK . The old WB/CW show “Reba.”

and 38D: [Higher value on one’s investment] is . The old WB/CW show “Reba.” 66A: [Problems that spell doom] is FAT( AL F )LAWS and 68D: [Like lunch-in-the-park dining] is ( AL F )RESCO . The old NBC show “ALF.”

and 68D: [Like lunch-in-the-park dining] is . The old NBC show “ALF.” 69A: [Computer program employing images from aerial photography] is GOO( GLE E )ARTH and 60D: [One who notices very subtle details] is EA( GLE E )YE . The old Fox show “Glee.”

and 60D: [One who notices very subtle details] is . The old Fox show “Glee.” 108A: [Mixture used in distilling some whiskeys] is SOUR ( MASH ) and 82D: [Lab machines that create high-speed particle collisions] is ATOM S( MASH )ERS. The old CBS show “MASH.”

And the revealer is at 117A: [Program with a limited run, and a hint to seven squares in this puzzle] which is MINISERIES.

There are several other one-word TV shows that could have lent themselves well to this theme. “Lost” can be found in CAR(LOS T)HE JACKAL and PO(LO ST)ICK; “Monk” can be found in COM(MON K)NOWLEDGE and (MONK)EY BUSINESS; “Taxi” can be found in (TAX I)NCREASE and (TAXI)DERMY; and “ER” can be found in tens of thousands of words and phrases, although I didn’t want to resort to a two-letter rebus. I had hoped the NBC show “Rise” would have performed better since my uncle had a role in it. Alas, it was canceled after just one season.

Some other answers and clues:

28A: [Avoid getting hit?] is STAY . A blackjack reference, there.

. A blackjack reference, there. 63A: [Dracula’s assistant in “Van Helsing”] is IGOR. I haven’t seen this film but (slight spoiler alert) it puts a spin on the character’s arc in that he was originally Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant before switching to Dracula.

I haven’t seen this film but (slight spoiler alert) it puts a spin on the character’s arc in that he was originally Dr. Frankenstein’s assistant before switching to Dracula. 80A: [Site of the shipwrecked SS Thistlegorm] is RED SEA . I hadn’t heard of this ship but it’s apparently one of the most famous shipwrecks in the world.

. I hadn’t heard of this ship but it’s apparently one of the most famous shipwrecks in the world. 2D: [What Martin Luther King Jr. called “poor chisels for carving out peaceful tomorrows”] is WARS . I like that quote a lot.

. I like that quote a lot. 3D: [Relative of “Listen . . ."] is LOOK . It’s strange that these expressions mean the same thing but hint at using different senses.

. It’s strange that these expressions mean the same thing but hint at using different senses. 10D: [Labour party member?] is PROLE , as in an informal term for a member of the British working class. I sorta like this clue, although it’s maybe not the most commonly used word in the U.S.

, as in an informal term for a member of the British working class. I sorta like this clue, although it’s maybe not the most commonly used word in the U.S. 69D: [___ Clegane, “Game of Thrones” character also known as The Mountain] is GREGOR Clegane. He’s the brother of Sandor Clegane, a.k.a. The Hound. Keep that name in your pocket in case I decide to drop SANDOR in a grid.

Clegane. He’s the brother of Sandor Clegane, a.k.a. The Hound. Keep that name in your pocket in case I decide to drop SANDOR in a grid. 104D: [Hall-of-Fame linebacker Urlacher] is BRIAN Urlacher. This Bears fan approved of his induction.

Urlacher. This Bears fan approved of his induction. 113D: [Thunder shower, at times?] is ESPN . That would be the NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder, shown on televised games.

. That would be the NBA team Oklahoma City Thunder, shown on televised games. 118D: [Recurring theme in the podcast “My Dad Wrote a Porno” (obviously)] is SEX. My wife and I started listening to this podcast earlier this summer and it’s hilarious. It’s three friends reading and providing running commentary on erotic literature written by a man who goes by the pen name Rocky Flintstone. I highly recommend giving it a listen if you don’t mind the adult themes and strong language (or as the podcast hosts call it, “all the good stuff”).

As I mentioned in last week’s blog post, the upcoming Sept. 16 puzzle may be unusual for many of you. I’m expecting it will be polarizing to some extent. But I’m hoping you give it your best and enjoy it all the same.