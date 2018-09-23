As I anticipated, last week’s variety crossword was a polarizing one — people either love Something Different puzzles or hate them. It was encouraging to see notes from solvers who had never seen a Something Different before and, despite their initial skepticism, enjoy it way more than they expected. It will probably be a while before I drop another one in the Magazine’s pages, but if that was your first Something Different, more power to you for trying something new.



Solution to September 23, 2018 crossword, “Ripped From the Headlines”

12 clues in this puzzle represent news headlines, and their answers represent familiar phrases with one letter dropped:

23A: [EXCLUSIVE: Crone seen near sewing strand] is HAG BY A THREAD . Ha n g by a thread, minus the N .

. Ha g by a thread, minus the . 25A: [ . . . Area man deftly avoids projectile, impresses his kids] is DAD DUCKS . D e ad ducks, minus the E .

. D ad ducks, minus the . 31A: [ . . . Gobbler dazzles with performance of M.I.A.’s “Bird Song”] is TURKEY RAPS . Turkey w raps, minus the W .

. Turkey raps, minus the . 37A: [ . . . Little toy builder on the mend following an injury] is ELF HEALING . S elf-healing, minus the S .

. elf-healing, minus the . 48A: [ . . . Tycoon Perot produces another child] is ROSS BREEDS . C rossbreeds, minus the C .

. rossbreeds, minus the . 51A: [ . . . Author of “The Gold-Bug” doing the jitterbug] is POE DANCING . Po l e dancing, minus the L .

. Po e dancing, minus the . 69A: [ . . . Julius Caesar continues campaign for the Senate] is ROMAN RUNS . Roman ru i ns, minus the I .

. Roman ru ns, minus the . 82A: [ . . . Chef Rachael in favor of showers, sources say] is RAY FOR RAIN . P ray for rain, minus the P .

. ray for rain, minus the . 84A: [ . . . Light blue Pac-Man ghost shocks players with profanity-laced tirade] is INKY SWEARS . P inky swears, minus the P .

. inky swears, minus the . 103A: [ . . . Action star Jackie dominated by rivals at stunt competition] is CHAN SMOKED . Cha i n-smoked, minus the I .

. Cha n-smoked, minus the . 106A: [ . . . Homage goes over terribly, booed by crowd] is TRIBUTE BAD . Tribute ba n d, minus the N .

. Tribute ba d, minus the . 113A: [ . . . Spielberg’s movie alien now fully recovered from his sickness] is E.T. BETTER. G et better, minus the G .

Those deleted letters all lead up to the revealer at 115A: [Something taken out of the paper, and what’s spelled out by the deleted letters in this puzzle’s headlines], which is NEWS CLIPPING. There’s a Pulitzer waiting to be won for the journalists who cover a rapping turkey, no doubt.

It’s rare for me that a puzzle for the previous week will help inspire the next puzzle’s theme, but that’s what happened here. 90A in the Something Different puzzle, clued as [Terse headline that asserts “Ghostbusters” character Dr. Spengler is naked], was EGON NUDE. While that answer isn’t a familiar phrase with a deleted letter, it got me thinking about how I could manipulate phrases into becoming wacky headlines. One constraint I put on myself — perhaps unnecessarily — is that I wanted the deleted letters to be unique in the original phrases. The N of “hang by a thread” is the only N in it, the E of “dead ducks” is the only E in it, and so on. There were some decent headlines I rejected for that reason, like LASS ACTS because of the second C or CON FLIPS because of the second I.

Some other answers and clues:

68A: [Eagle’s gripper?] is CLEAT . Think of the NFL here.

. Think of the NFL here. 109A: [Where Blue Jays swing] is HOME . Another sports reference, although you have to mentally supply “plate” at the end of HOME.

. Another sports reference, although you have to mentally supply “plate” at the end of HOME. 110A: [Wired cutter?] is EDITOR . That’s the magazine Wired.

. That’s the magazine Wired. 112A: [Cookie brand that launched Hot Chicken Wing and Wasabi varieties in China in August 2018] is OREO . This sounds . . . not appealing to me.

. This sounds . . . not appealing to me. ANG Lee tends to show up somewhat often, as he does here at 3D: [“Ride With the Devil” director Lee]. But it’s not often that I’ll have another famous director named Lee in the same puzzle, as I did at 93A: [“BlacKkKlansman” director Lee], which is SPIKE Lee.

Lee tends to show up somewhat often, as he does here at 3D: [“Ride With the Devil” director Lee]. But it’s not often that I’ll have another famous director named Lee in the same puzzle, as I did at 93A: [“BlacKkKlansman” director Lee], which is Lee. 10D: [Like fake diamonds, technically, since they’re not imaginary] is REAL . The “since they’re not imaginary” bit was probably overkill for that clue, but I found it amusing how things described as “fake” are, in a narrow sense, still real things.

. The “since they’re not imaginary” bit was probably overkill for that clue, but I found it amusing how things described as “fake” are, in a narrow sense, still real things. 35D: [James ___ (punnily named underwater agent in video games)] is James POND . I played two of the James Pond games on the Sega Genesis when I was a kid. The first one was *very* difficult and very frustrating, especially when the game system would just freeze after you’d spend an hour-plus playing it.

. I played two of the James Pond games on the Sega Genesis when I was a kid. The first one was *very* difficult and very frustrating, especially when the game system would just freeze after you’d spend an hour-plus playing it. 70D: [Church confirmation?] is AMEN. My favorite clue today.

See you next week!