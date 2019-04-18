Sections
Home
The Washington Post logo
Democracy Dies in Darkness
Account Information
Try 1 month for $1
Username
Account Information
Sign In
Account Information
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Subscribe
Account and Profile
Newsletters & Alerts
Gift Subscriptions
Contact Us
Help Desk
Accessibility for screenreader
{service=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, contentConfig={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/style/wp/2019/04/18/the-national-enquirer-is-being-sold-for-100-million-to-james-cohen-ceo-of-hudson-news/}, content={_service_=com.washingtonpost.platform.castor.contents.JgeContentService, _config_={_jge=content-api, published=true, canonical_url=/news/style/wp/2019/04/18/the-national-enquirer-is-being-sold-for-100-million-to-james-cohen-ceo-of-hudson-news/}}}