Imus, who spent more than half a century in radio and television skating along the edge of propriety and occasionally falling into the abyss of the unacceptable, has died. In his later years on the radio and on TV, Mr. Imus pioneered a form of talk show that went both low and high, reaching for cheap laughs even as he created a place in pop culture for discussion of serious literary and political topics.

