FedEx says it has made a strategic decision not to renew one of its contracts with the online retail giant. While the move is unlikely to have any major effect on Amazon’s day-to-day shipping needs, it could impact the retailer during the all-important holiday shipping season, when package volume surges. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)
This is a developing story. It will be updated.
FedEx says it has made a strategic decision not to renew one of its contracts with the online retail giant. While the move is unlikely to have any major effect on Amazon’s day-to-day shipping needs, it could impact the retailer during the all-important holiday shipping season, when package volume surges. (Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post.)