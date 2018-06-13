Maryland offensive lineman Jordan McNair died Wednesday, the school confirmed in a letter from executive athletic director Damon Evans. McNair, a 19-year-old Randallstown, Md. native, would have been a redshirt sophomore in the fall. The cause of his death is not known at this time. He was hospitalized following an organized team workout May 29.

The university announced June 4 that McNair had been hospitalized, though the school did not specify the cause of his ailment or when the incident occurred. At that time, Maryland said McNair was in “critical but stable” condition and was hospitalized “following an organized team workout.”

On June 6, a GoFundMe page was created called “Jordan McNair’s family support fund.” According to the GoFundMe page, McNair was “airlifted to R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, Maryland” and received a liver transplant. The page did not disclose any additional medical information, though it did say that McNair had been “fighting for his life for the past week.”

“Our team is heartbroken with the loss of Jordan McNair. Jordan was an incredible young man, and his passion and enthusiasm made him an invaluable and beloved member of our team,” Maryland Coach D.J. Durkin said in a statement Wednesday. “Jordan was a hard worker and he always had a smile on his face. He was an extremely talented football player and a humble and genuine human being. He embodied the essence of what it means to be a teammate.

“Jordan was a fighter. Over the past few weeks, Jordan never gave up with his family, friends and team by his side. Our team will continue to be inspired by the spirit of this brave fighter. Please continue to pray for Jordan’s family during this difficult time.”

One public indication of what may occurred came from former Towson offensive lineman Gavin Class, who suffered heatstroke at a preseason practice in 2014 and received a liver transplant thereafter. On June 4, Class tweeted “Fellow Heatstroke liver transplant … please keep in prayers” in response to a post about McNair.

McNair, a 6-foot-4, 325-pound rising redshirt sophomore, appeared in one game for Maryland last season, making his college debut against Towson on Sept. 9. He attended McDonogh School in Baltimore and joined the Terrapins as a four-star prospect in the Class of 2016.

Sophomore quarterback Kasim Hill and former Maryland wide receiver D.J. Moore, among other current Terrapins, shared thoughts on McNair on social media Wednesday:

Lord, words cannot explain anything right now. Thank you for allowing me to know a great friend, teammate and a man who was truly a brother. Watch over us all Jordan and rest in peace, Love you forever. 🕊❤️ — Kasim Hill (@Khillqb11) June 13, 2018

Rest In Peace Jordan McNair 🕊🙏🏾 Gone To Soon — DJ Moore💫 (@idjmoore) June 13, 2018