Maryland plans to hire Damon Evans as its next athletic director, multiple sources confirmed to The Washington Post on Monday.

Evans has been Maryland’s acting athletic director since Kevin Anderson went on a sabbatical last October. Anderson officially stepped down from the position in mid-April, which led to a two-month search for his successor. Maryland decided to stick with Evans, who had been second-in-command to Anderson since 2014.

Evans came to Maryland from the University of Georgia — where he was the Southeastern Conference’s first African American athletic director — and will now have another chance to lead a Power Five department.

The two-month search ultimately led Maryland to three candidates: Evans, Temple Athletic Director Patrick Kraft and former Tennessee D John Currie. They all interviewed at the end of last week. Multiple people with knowledge of the hiring process believe that Evans has had the support of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh since Anderson resigned.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.