Forward Schnider Herard has left the Maryland men’s basketball program to pursue a professional career, an athletic department spokesman confirmed Wednesday.

The 6-foot-10 Herard, who transferred to Maryland from Mississippi State in January, never played a game for the Terrapins. The redshirt junior would not have been eligible until December, missing most of nonconference play, had he remained with the program. In June, Coach Mark Turgeon said Herard “has some things we don’t have” if “we get him in the best shape of his life.”

Maryland heads toward a critical season with sophomore center Bruno Fernando (who returned after testing the NBA draft process) and freshman forward Jalen Smith anchoring the frontcourt. Senior Ivan Bender and sophomore Joshua Tomaic are now Turgeon’s two main frontcourt options off the bench, and Maryland is using 10 of its 13 allotted scholarships.

The Terrapins on Wednesday announced their nonconference schedule, which starts with their season opener against Delaware in College Park on Nov. 6. The nonconference schedule includes a matchup with surprise 2018 national semifinalist Loyola Chicago on Dec. 8 at Baltimore’s Royal Farms Arena, a home date with Virginia as part of the Big Ten-ACC Challenge on Nov. 28 and a visit from Seton Hall on Dec. 22. The rest of the team’s nonconference opponents are Navy (on the road), North Carolina A&T, Hofstra, Mount St. Mary’s, Marshall, Loyola Maryland and Radford.

Maryland will soon embark on a 10-day trip to Italy that includes three games and additional practice time. The team is practicing in College Park on Thursday morning.

Read more Maryland basketball coverage:

Mark Turgeon and Maryland prepare for a critical season, without Kevin Huerter

Kevin Huerter was expected to return to Maryland. Now he plays for the Atlanta Hawks.

Changes to Maryland men’s basketball coaching staff as Dustin Clark leaves program

Maryland, Virginia will renew men’s basketball rivalry in ACC/Big Ten Challenge