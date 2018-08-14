

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh holds a press conference Tuesday in College Park, Md. in the aftermath of a student athletes death. (Bill O’Leary/The Washington Post)

University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh and the school’s athletic director, Damon Evans, acknowledged Tuesday that team athletic trainers failed to properly diagnose and treat football player Jordan McNair during a workout last spring, and apologized to the player’s family for the school’s role in his death.

Loh said the staff failed to recognize that McNair was suffering from exertional heatstroke and did not follow prescribed medical steps to treat it. Loh said trainers never took the player’s temperature and did not ice his body to lower its temperature, steps experts have said would likely have saved his life. Instead, McNair died in a hospital 15 days later.

Loh spoke at a news conference in College Park immediately after meeting with McNair’s family. He said the university “accepts legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made on the fateful workout day of May 29.” Loh said he has received progress reports from an ongoing investigation surrounding the circumstances of McNair’s death, “and based upon what we know at this time, even though the final report is not completed, I said to the family, ‘The university owes you an apology. You entrusted Jordan to our care and he is never returning home again.’ ”

The death of McNair, a 19-year old offensive lineman, has drawn scrutiny to College Park, where some ex-players and staff members have said the football program operates under a culture of abuse and bullying. As a result of recent news reports, the school placed four people on administrative leave, including the team’s head coach, DJ Durkin. Evans said at Tuesday’s news conference that one of those men — Rick Court, the strength and conditioning coach who was running the workout in May — is no longer employed by the university.

Evans became emotional as he recounted the Baltimore meeting with McNair’s parents, Tonya Wilson and Martin McNair, on Tuesday afternoon. “I have looked into the eyes of grieving mother and father, and there is simply nothing good enough,” he said.

Loh and Evans both acknowledged that athletic trainers never properly diagnosed the player with a heat-related illness. Evans said that McNair “did not receive appropriate medical care” that day, “and mistakes were made by some of our athletic training personnel.”

“We have looked at the preliminary observations that were given to me and others,” Loh said, “and some of our policies and protocols do not conform to best practices. Some of the actions of our athletic training staff — not the coaching staff — our athletic training staff, they basically misdiagnosed the situation. No vital signs were taken, other safeguard actions that should have been taken were not. For me, that was enough to say, I need to come and personally apologize.”

Evans said the school has already instituted news safeguards for all athletic practices.

“We have changed how we practice and also how we train our staff,” Evans said. “We have specifically changed how we practice in the heat,” including increasing breaks.

Durkin, the team’s third-year head coach, was placed on administrative leave Saturday. He was not present at Tuesday’s news conference, and Evans would not speculate on when or if Durkin might return to the team.

The school has contracted with Walters, Inc., an athletic training consulting firm, and a review isn’t expect to conclude before Sept. 15.

While that review is focused on safety policies and procedures, Loh announced some details Tuesday of a second external probe that will examine the culture within the football program. Loh said he’s assembling a national commission of experts to look into the recent allegations of abusive behavior.

“We will do everything possible that the situation that Jordan McNair found himself in will never happen again,” Loh said.

Evans said he has not witnessed any of the abusive behavior on the football team described in media reports, but “make no mistake we will not tolerate any behavior from any employee within Maryland athletics that is detrimental to physical or mental well-being.”

School administrators and athletic department officials have been under fire in recent days as new details surrounding McNair’s death have emerged and former players and staff members have described untoward, bulling behavior in news reports during Durkin’s tenure as head coach. Many of the most serious allegations center on Court, with former players alleging he often relied on humiliation and fear in his interactions with the team. “The severity of those allegations was significant,” Evans said of Court.

Durkin was present at the May 29 workout, though the drills were run by Court and his staff. Hospital medical records suggest that McNair still had a body temperature measuring 106 degrees nearly 40 minutes after a 911 call was placed to report his condition.

Hospital medical personnel were able to lower his temperature to a safer 102 degrees in 12 minutes. Experts in heatstroke say if his temperature would have been lowered within 30 minutes of suffering heatstroke, McNair likely would have survived.

The hospital records say McNair initially showed symptoms of heatstroke 45 minutes into the team’s workout, which began at 4:15 p.m. — more than 90 minutes before his body temperature was successfully lowered at Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park.

Maryland officials have strongly disputed that timeline, though they did not reveal any new details on the timing of events during Tuesday’s news conference.

“At no point before or during the external review has a student-athlete, athletic trainer or coach reported a seizure occurring at 5 p.m.,” the school previously said in a statement.