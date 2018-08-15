

Ricky Lindo will join a young, unproven frontcourt under Coach Mark Turgeon. (John McDonnell/The Washington Post)

Ricky Lindo, a 6-foot-8 forward from Woodrow Wilson High School, will join Maryland’s basketball program this year, the school announced Wednesday.

Lindo, a three-star recruit, had previously planned to spend a post-grad year at prep school, but he opted to join the class of 2018 instead.

“I’ve always been a Maryland fan since I was younger growing up in the area, and it was basically a dream come true to be able to play for my hometown school that I’ve always admired,” Lindo said in Maryland’s statement. “During my visit I feel like I clicked with the current players and we really got along. We have the same goals of making it far in the NCAA tournament and winning the Big Ten, and I think I can help this team accomplish those goals. I’m excited to be a Terp.”

Lindo visited a team practice with his father Aug. 2, before the Terps traveled to Italy for a 10-day, three-game tour. He becomes the sixth member of their class, which ranks seventh in the nation and first in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports.

Maryland was in need of frontcourt depth with the departure of Schnider Herard, who left Maryland’s program to pursue a professional career. Herard never played a game for Terrapins and would not have been eligible to play until December after transferring from Mississippi State in January.

Forward Bruno Fernando had a standout freshman season and returned for his sophomore year after testing the NBA draft waters; he’ll be the anchor of a young unproven frontcourt. Lindo joins two other forwards in his class, Trace Ramsey and Jalen Smith. Redshirt sophomore Joshua Tomaic had one start at the position, and Ivan Bender made seven starts before tearing his meniscus and missing the rest of the season.

Prior to Lindo deciding to join the Terps this year, Maryland still had three of its 13 scholarship spots available on its roster.

“He’s 6-8 with a long wingspan, making him a very versatile player with the ability to play multiple positions for us,” Coach Mark Turgeon said in a statement. “He can do a lot of different things well, has great upside as just a 17-year-old. I’m looking forward to working with Ricky to help him reach his full potential.”

Read more Maryland news:

Maryland says football staff made mistakes treating player before his death, apologizes to family

Maryland football unveils new practice measures; interim coach stresses player safety

He came to Maryland to change its football culture. Now Rick Court is the first out the door.

With echoes of Len Bias, Maryland athletic department faces crisis again

Experts say Maryland may not have acted quickly enough to save football player