As the Maryland football team continues through fall camp, it is adjusting to a new reality. It includes additional safety measures in place and, at least temporarily, a new coach.

Matt Canada, the interim coach, said at one point Wednesday that he’s still an assistant and the offensive coordinator. Yet with head coach DJ Durkin on administrative leave and his return uncertain, Canada’s responsibility now stretches over the entire program. The players are grieving the death of a teammate and working without a few key members of the staff. And they all have a football game to play in two and a half weeks.

The Terrapins opened practice to members of the media for the first time this fall on Wednesday, a day after university President Wallace D. Loh and Athletic Director Damon Evans acknowledged that team athletic trainers failed to properly diagnose and treat Jordan McNair during a workout in May and apologized to the player’s family for the school’s role in his death 15 days later.

Canada spoke for six minutes and took nine questions on Wednesday. “I think our practices have been extremely crisp,” he said. “The focus of our players’ health and safety is No. 1 and our players are feeling that and understanding that and that’s our primary focus.”

Canada said the players would have two breaks and that water, Gatorade and snacks would be available. There were also two cooling tents — one for offense and another for defense — set up, which had not previously appeared at practice. Each tent had three fans that sprayed water on players.

Temperatures were in the low 80s during Wednesday’s practice.

There were cold tubs situated 100 yards away from the practice field and also near the entrance of the locker room inside the stadium. Three cameras were also set up on scissor lifts.

Loh on Tuesday accepted “legal and moral responsibility for the mistakes that our training staff made” during the workout where McNair, a 19-year-old offensive lineman, suffered heatstroke. Among those mistake, Loh told reporters, were failures to properly identify heat-related illness, take McNair’s vital signs and apply cold-water treatment.

Canada said he has talked with Durkin to “support him in a situation that is really challenging” but would not elaborate further.

The team is also without head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court, whose resignation was announced on Tuesday. Court was a focus of an ESPN report that described a toxic culture that included bullying and intimidation created by Maryland’s staff. Two other members of the staff, head football trainer Wes Robinson and assistant athletic director Steve Nordwall, are also on administrative leave.

In Court’s absence, Canada said Mason Baggett, an assistant strength coach, has taken the lead. During camp, players are not in the weight room as much as during the offseason, and Canada said the focus has been on maintaining strength.

Canada expressed confidence in the training staff and said personnel from outside the department had been pitching in.

“My job is not necessarily to do that prior to this,” Canada said. “Now it is. I’m involved. I’m checking on reports and we’re all doing well.”

Canada said he has responded to concerns from a few parents and has continued conversations with players, whom he said are still grieving. Evans has scheduled a meeting with parents on Saturday morning and they will also be able to attend the team’s scrimmage that day.

The Terrapins will open the season on Sept. 1 against Texas at FedEx Field in Landover.

Canada said he has talked with about 40 defensive players since becoming interim head coach. Before, as the offensive coordinator, those athletes were outside the scope of his duties.

When asked to describe the program’s culture, Canada said it was great and used the words “right now” three times without mentioning the past.

“Our kids are excited to practice, excited to play, they are loving each other,” Canada said. “At times, are we grieving for Jordan? We are. But our culture right now is really, really good and our staff is working to continue to make it better.”

