

Maryland Coach Mark Turgeon (Patrick Semansky/Associated Press)

The Maryland men’s basketball team will play two conference games in December before embarking on a road-heavy slate in January, as revealed in conference schedules released by the Big Ten on Tuesday.

Maryland’s will host Penn State on Dec. 1 then visit Purdue on Dec. 6 to open a 20-game conference schedule. Big Ten teams had previously played 18 conference matchups through the season.

Toward the end of January, Maryland will begin a nine-game stretch that features seven games away from College Park, including one against Illinois at Madison Square Garden. That game will be part of the Big Ten’s “Super Saturday: College Hoops & Hockey” doubleheader on Jan. 26.

The Terrapins will face 2018 NCAA tournament runner-up Michigan in Ann Arbor on Feb. 16 and at home on March 3. After the second game against the Wolverines, Maryland will conclude its conference schedule with a home game against Minnesota.

The conference tournament will return to Chicago from March 13 through 17 after being held the past two years in Washington and New York, respectively.

Last year, Maryland finished eighth in the 14-team Big Ten with an 8-10 conference record and lost to Wisconsin when it began the conference tournament last year in the second round.

Maryland’s nonconference schedule has already been released and includes games against five 2018 NCAA tournament participants — Loyola Chicago, Marshall, Radford, Seton Hall and Virginia.

Maryland men’s basketball 2018-19 schedule

All game times and TV information to be announced.

Oct. 30: Lynn University (exhibition)

Nov. 6: Delaware

Nov. 9: at Navy in Veterans Classic

Nov. 12: North Carolina A&T

Nov. 16: Hofstra

Nov. 18: Mount St. Mary’s

Nov. 23: Marshall

Nov. 28: Virginia in ACC-Big Ten Challenge

Dec. 1: Penn State

Dec. 6: at Purdue

Dec. 8: vs. Loyola Chicago at Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore

Dec. 11: Loyola (Md.)

Dec. 22: Seton Hall

Dec. 29: Radford

Jan. 2: Nebraska

Jan. 5: at Rutgers

Jan. 8: at Minnesota

Jan. 11: Indiana

Jan. 14: Wisconsin

Jan. 18: at Ohio State

Jan. 21: at Michigan State

Jan. 26: vs. Illinois at Madison Square Garden in New York

Jan. 29: Northwestern

Feb. 1: at Wisconsin

Feb. 6: at Nebraska

Feb. 12: Purdue

Feb. 16: at Michigan

Feb. 19: at Iowa

Feb. 23: Ohio State

Feb. 27: at Penn State

March 3: Michigan

March 8: Minnesota

