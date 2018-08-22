Nihym Anderson, a freshman linebacker at Maryland, has left the program, according to a team spokesman. The school granted Anderson a complete release, meaning he will be able to transfer without sitting out a year under NCAA rules.

Anderson is the first player to leave the program since media reports described a toxic culture at Maryland. Fellow linebacker Brett Shepherd left a few days before ESPN’s report. Since then, Coach DJ Durkin and two other staffers have been placed on administrative leave. Head strength and conditioning coach Rick Court reached a settlement and resigned days after being placed on leave.

Anderson was a three-star recruit and the No. 23 overall prospect from New Jersey in the class of 2018, according to 247Sports. The recruiting website lists Anthony Tucker as the Maryland coach who recruited Anderson. Tucker now coaches running backs at Central Florida.

Roman Stubbs contributed to this report.

