

Kasim Hill, shown in last season’s season-opening win at Texas. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Quarterback Kasim Hill was announced on the video board as Maryland’s starting quarterback for the team’s opener against No. 23 Texas. Hill took snaps with the first-team offense during pregame warm-ups Saturday morning at FedEx Field, where the Terrapins and Longhorns are scheduled to kick off at noon.

The team’s depth chart listed both Hill, a redshirt freshman, and Tyrrell Pigrome as options to be the starting quarterback, but Pigrome warmed up with the second team when Maryland ran a few 11-on-11 drills before the game.

Earlier in warm-ups, Hill took snaps with first-string center Johnny Jordan, while Pigrome worked with Brendan Moore, who started at center the last two seasons but is now the Terps’ right guard.

[Maryland took a penalty on first play in tribute to Jordan McNair. Texas declined it.]

Hill played three games last season before tearing his anterior cruciate ligament, which kept him out the rest of the year. In his limited time on the field in 2017, Hill completed 18 of 21 passes for 230 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

Pigrome, a redshirt sophomore who played in 11 games with one start in 2016, began last season as the first-string quarterback. In the Terps’ opener at Texas, he tore his ACL after completing 9 of 12 passes for 175 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He also notched a rushing touchdown before Hill had to enter the game in relief. Together, the pair of quarterbacks led Maryland to a 51-41 upset victory.

Once Hill suffered the same injury two games later, third-string quarterback Max Bortenschlager stepped in to finish the season.

“I think if there’s anything we say about our offense, we do find the strengths and it starts at quarterback, what your quarterback does,” Interim Coach Matt Canada said Tuesday, after he had chosen a starter but wouldn’t say who. “If your quarterback’s happy, everyone’s happy. So what he does well, we’re going to try to focus on that.”

